Curb Expands Curb Flow to Las Vegas, Transforming Urban Mobility in a Key Tourist Hub

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb , North America's leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides, today announced the launch of Curb Flow in Las Vegas, Nevada, expanding its platform to connect more riders with licensed taxis and improve mobility across the city and surrounding communities.

Curb Flow aggregates ride requests from street hails, fleet dispatches, and app bookings into one system, helping drivers connect with riders faster while improving ride availability. The expansion in Las Vegas follows successful integrations in cities like Los Angeles, where Curb Flow has improved driver earnings by more than 20 percent since launch.

In 2024, Las Vegas welcomed more than 41 million visitors, with tourism driven by major events such as the Consumer Electronics Show and the Super Bowl LVIII. The Super Bowl demonstrated how large-scale events can dramatically increase transportation demand, bringing over 330,000 additional visitors to the city alone. Looking ahead, high-profile events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix are expected to draw similarly large crowds, highlighting the need for solutions like Curb Flow, which optimize the full mobility experience for fleets, drivers, and riders alike during peak-demand periods.

"Las Vegas is one of the busiest and most dynamic cities in the world, and meeting its mobility needs requires more than just connecting drivers and riders," said Dorel Tamam, Vice President, Mobile Business Unit at Curb. "Curb Flow represents a new approach to urban transportation, one that helps cities manage demand intelligently and supports drivers and local fleets in sustainable ways."

Curb has built a robust partnership network with Curb Flow, working closely with mobility partners, like Uber, to enhance transit availability and improve the rider experience. This model balances innovation with Curb's driver-first mission, streamlining operations for fleet managers, all while supporting drivers by increasing their earning potential.

Curb Flow's Las Vegas launch expands on its growing presence in Nevada, with the platform launching in Reno in December of 2024. Curb Flow is also active in major markets across North America including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and more. Since Curb Flow's launch in 2023, Curb's nationwide network volume has quadrupled, with additional cities coming soon.

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

