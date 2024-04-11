Curb Flow Accelerates Expansion, Bringing More Partnership Opportunities to the Chicago Area

The innovative API system is now available in Chicago, promising an elevated experience for drivers and passengers alike.

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, the leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides in North America, is thrilled to announce the expansion of Curb Flow into the Chicago market. Building on the success of the 2023 launch, Curb is adding new partnerships and clients to its Way2Cloud and Curb Flow network, ushering in a new era of ride demand aggregation.

Curb Flow has been a game-changer in the industry, streamlining the driver experience and increasing earning potential. The API system aggregates ride requests, such as fleet dispatches and app bookings, from multiple demand sources to ensure fair ride distribution among drivers. This initiative aligns with Curb's commitment to advancing a more professional and regulated on-road service that benefits drivers and riders.

Curb has expanded its network by welcoming the Transit Administration Center, which houses multiple fleets, including Yellow Cab, Checker, Blue Diamond, and American United, into the Curb Flow ecosystem. This addition brings 500 new taxis into the existing fleet of 2,400 vehicles, alongside some of Curb's additional partnering fleets such as Taxi Town, Flash Cab, and City Service Taxi Association. This expansion is anticipated to not only increase income potential for drivers, but enhance convenience for riders by substantially elevating trip volume.

"Curb's cutting-edge platform has not only increased the demand for taxis, but streamlined our operations, ensuring that taxi drivers have access to passengers through Curb," said Adrian Tudor, owner of Taxi Town. "Alongside Curb, we're driving towards a future where convenience, efficiency, and reliability are at the heart of every ride in Chicago."

Our new partnerships and services further demonstrate our commitment to expanding the role of taxis in the ride-hailing industry.

Curb's growing partner network includes leading names in the industry, such as Uber, Sentry, Trapeze Group, Kinetik Care, Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV), and Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (WMATA). This expansion into Chicago underscores Curb's commitment to not only drivers but also fostering partnerships and driving increased ROI for businesses nationwide. In particular, Curb has witnessed notable success in New York City, providing drivers using Curb with incremental earning opportunities by adding Uber trip referrals. Following a successful Curb Flow launch in Washington DC, the expansion into the Chicago market is the next step in our journey.

"Curb Flow has been a pivotal development in our journey to enhance urban transportation, creating an open ride marketplace to benefit drivers and riders alike, while providing solutions to assist fleet operations, " said Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb. "Our new partnerships and services demonstrate our continued commitment to boost demand and ultimately expand the role of taxis in the ride-hailing industry."

The launch of Curb Flow offers unparalleled benefits for all involved in the riding experience. Riders in Chicago can expect more convenient and reliable taxi services, with options to request taxis on-demand or in advance using the Curb app, see upfront pricing before booking, and even pay for street-hailed taxi rides through the 'Pair & Pay' feature. Simultaneously, Curb's partnering ride providers gain access to professionally licensed taxi drivers currently using the Curb app, improving vehicle supply, wait times, and overall efficiency.

"The cab drivers in Chicago love and thank Curb for providing access to rides and supporting our longstanding business," said Moussa Gueye, driver and owner of Senegal Transit. "Most Chicagoans have downloaded the app, and we are getting busier every year. Curb brought back our business, and it's incredible!"

Curb remains committed to reimagining urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering riders, drivers, and fleets transparency. With a nationwide network of taxis and licensed for-hire vehicles, Curb continues to innovate and streamline transportation across its operating markets.

