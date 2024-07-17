Curb Flow Expands to Los Angeles, Driving Increased Partnership Opportunities and Enhanced City Transportation

The innovative API system promises an elevated experience for drivers and passengers alike.

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, the leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides in North America, today announced the expansion of Curb Flow into Los Angeles. Following successful launches in New York City and Chicago, Curb is adding partnerships and clients to its Way2Cloud and Curb Flow network, ushering in a new era of ride demand aggregation.

An industry leader, Curb Flow streamlines the driver experience and increases earning potential. The API system aggregates ride requests, such as fleet dispatches and app bookings, from multiple demand sources to ensure fair ride distribution among drivers. This initiative aligns with Curb's commitment to advancing a more professional and regulated on-road service that benefits drivers and riders.

In tandem, Curb's Los Angeles presence has been rapidly expanding as Curb adds fleets to its network and implements greater driver engagement initiatives. The company works with some of the city's leading fleets, such as United Independent Taxi, the Independent Taxi in Los Angeles, the Beverly Hills Transit Cooperative, and others, connecting their drivers with even more passengers and trip offers.

"This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service," said Jilbert Vardehoghli, General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of the Beverly Hills Transit Cooperative. "The integration of Curb's technology into our operations has significantly enhanced the availability and accessibility of taxis for customers across Los Angeles."

Curb recently hosted its first series of in-person events in Los Angeles, giving drivers the opportunity to meet with Curb staff and discover how to increase their earning potential. Efforts like these serve as a testament to Curb's driver-first approach and ongoing support for the driving community.

"I am thrilled about the opportunities that Curb is creating for our industry," said Leonid Satanovsky, Vice President of Independent Taxi in Los Angeles. "Curb's platform is not just a boon for taxi companies; it's a game-changer for drivers and a leap forward for mobility in our city."

Curb's growing partner network includes leading industry names such as Uber, Sentry, Trapeze Group, Kinetik Care, Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV), and Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (WMATA). This expansion underscores Curb's dedication to not only drivers but also fostering partnerships and driving increased ROI for businesses nationwide.

"Curb's expanding network of partners and cutting-edge solutions represent our unwavering commitment to innovation," said Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb. "Not only does Curb Flow create an open ride marketplace for riders and drivers, but it is designed to assist fleets in their operations and vehicle management."

Los Angeles riders can expect convenient and reliable taxi services. Using the Curb app, they can request taxis on-demand or in advance, see upfront pricing before booking, and pay for street-hailed taxi rides through the 'Pair & Pay' feature. Simultaneously, Curb's partnering ride providers gain access to professionally-licensed taxi drivers, improving vehicle supply, wait times, and efficiency.

For more information, please visit www.gocurb.com .

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US and UK, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

