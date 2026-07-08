Curb Flow Lands in Newark Ahead of a Record Summer

Platform proven to lift driver earnings up to 40% and cut dead mileage 26% arrives at the region's busiest gateway.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, North America's leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides, today announced the launch of Curb Flow in Newark, New Jersey. The expansion brings its demand aggregation platform to one of the most strategically positioned cities in North America just weeks before the region welcomes a historic wave of international visitors.

Newark Liberty International Airport sits just seven miles from MetLife Stadium, this summer's stage for the world's most-watched sporting moment. As millions of fans, delegations, and global media descend on the New York and New Jersey metro area, Newark is expected to serve as a primary point of arrival, departure, and overnight stay, making efficient and reliable taxi access more important than ever.

Curb Flow aggregates ride requests from street hails, fleet dispatches, and app bookings into a single system, giving licensed taxi drivers access to more trips while improving availability for riders. By layering demand sources together, the platform allows the industry to scale up for major event surges without sacrificing day-to-day service for Newark residents and commuters.

"Newark is going to be one of the busiest cities in the world this summer, and the way visitors move through it will define their first and last impression of the region," said Dorel Tamam, Vice President, Mobile Business Unit at Curb. "Curb Flow gives Newark's licensed taxi drivers a direct line into that surge, and just as importantly, it strengthens local mobility long after the crowds go home."

The Newark launch deepens Curb's footprint across the broader New York metro region, where Curb Flow already powers ride access in New York City, making the two sides of the Hudson one of the most comprehensive licensed taxi networks in North America. The platform's growing network of mobility partnerships is designed to streamline operations for fleets and drivers while expanding earning opportunities through additional trip access.

Newark is the latest milestone in Curb Flow's continued expansion across North America, following recent rollouts in Las Vegas and London. Since launching in 2023, Curb Flow has helped drive up to a fourfold increase in trip volume in markets where it has been deployed, and is currently active in major markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Reno.

For more information about Curb Flow, visit www.gocurb.com.

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

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SOURCE Curb