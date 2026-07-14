Curb Flow Launches in North Carolina, Connecting Licensed Taxi Drivers with More Riders

Charlotte and Raleigh taxi drivers gain access to the technology, helping drivers across North America earn more and drive smarter

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, North America's leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides, today announced the launch of Curb Flow in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, bringing smarter, more connected mobility technology to two of the country's fastest-growing metro areas.

Curb Flow unifies ride requests from app bookings, fleet dispatches, and street hails into a single streamlined platform, enabling drivers to connect with passengers more quickly and capture demand across every channel. Since launching across North America in 2023, Curb Flow has driven a fourfold increase in Curb's nationwide booking volume, with drivers in active markets spending 26 percent more time on trips and seeing earnings increase by up to 40 percent.

"This is exactly the kind of technology needed to stay competitive and keep drivers earning. Bringing all demand into one place makes it easier for drivers to stay productive throughout their shifts," said Tom Nesbitt, General Manager of Charlotte Yellow Cab.

Curb has established partnerships with long-standing North Carolina fleets, several of which have transitioned to Curb's full software suite, including Way2Cloud Dispatch for real-time ride routing, e-Fleet Management for vehicle and driver tracking, and Call Center operations.

"Curb is invested in understanding both our operations and the needs of drivers, and the result speaks for itself," said Fred Platt, General Manager of Taxi Taxi of Raleigh. "With Curb Flow consolidating ride demand into one platform, drivers can focus on driving instead of managing the gaps."

Curb Flow is grounded on a robust partnership network, working closely with mobility partners, like Uber, to enhance transit availability and improve the rider experience. This model balances innovation with Curb's driver-first mission, streamlining operations for fleet managers, all while supporting drivers by increasing their earning potential.

The launch comes at an opportune moment for both markets with North Carolina recording a record $36.7 billion in visitor spending in 2024. For taxi drivers, that sustained demand is an opportunity, and Curb Flow is built to help them capture it.

For more information about Curb Flow, visit www.gocurb.com.

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

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West of Fairfax for Curb

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SOURCE Curb