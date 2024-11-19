Curb Flow Launches in San Francisco, Transforming Taxi Service in the Tech Capital

Partnership with Yellow Cab, San Francisco's Largest Fleet, to Expand Taxi Availability and Driver Earnings

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb , the leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides in North America, is expanding its innovative Curb Flow technology into the San Francisco market. This expansion equips drivers with cutting-edge tools to streamline their operations and increase earnings while giving passengers a faster, more reliable ride experience in the heart of the tech capital.

Curb Flow aggregates ride requests from multiple sources, including fleet dispatches and app bookings, ensuring drivers receive a steady flow of trips and passengers enjoy quicker, more efficient service. Since Curb Flow's 2023 launch, Curb's network volume has increased 4x. By rolling out Curb Flow in San Francisco, Curb is advancing its mission to empower drivers and modernize urban transportation.

"Expanding Curb Flow to San Francisco is a natural fit," said Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb. "Our technology is designed to meet the demands of this vibrant, fast-paced city, giving drivers the tools they need to succeed and ensuring passengers get where they need to go quickly and safely."

In tandem with this expansion, Curb has formed a new partnership with Yellow Cab , the largest taxi fleet in San Francisco. This collaboration will significantly increase the number of taxis available through Curb, improving accessibility and reducing wait times across the city.

"Our partnership with Curb represents a forward-thinking move for Yellow Cab and the entire San Francisco taxi industry," said Chris Sweis, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow Cab. "By integrating Curb Flow into our operations, we're expanding our fleet's reach and setting a new standard for what modern, efficient taxi service looks like in a city known for its innovation."

For drivers, Curb Flow offers substantial improvements in daily operations. By consolidating trip requests from multiple channels, the technology reduces downtime, enabling drivers to maximize their earning potential. With every market expansion, Curb has experienced continued growth, and San Francisco now joins the lineup of cities with access to Curb Flow, alongside New York City, Chicago, Washington DC, and Los Angeles.

"The addition of Curb Flow to our city is a game-changer," said Daniel Gebreselasie, a veteran taxi driver in San Francisco. "It's not just about getting more rides; it's about getting better rides. I'm seeing more trips come through consistently, and that directly impacts the bottom line."

Passengers also stand to benefit from this expanded service, enjoying shorter wait times and more reliable taxi services citywide, while fleet operators experience increased efficiency and more consistent utilization of available taxis.

Curb's expanding partner network, which includes industry leaders like Uber, Sentry, Trapeze Group, Kinetik Care, the Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV), Taxi Butler, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (WMATA), highlights its commitment to enhancing driver support and fostering strategic partnerships that drive increased ROI for businesses nationwide.

For more information about Curb, please visit www.gocurb.com .

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US and UK, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

Media Contact:

Zak Hawke

[email protected]

SOURCE Curb