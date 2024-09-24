Curb Launches Curb Optima, An Advanced Tech Solution Maximizing Fleet Utility and Driver Earnings

A new partnership with Autofleet delivers innovative routing capabilities and greater fleet efficiency.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb , the leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides in North America, today announced the launch of Curb Optima, powered by Autofleet , the leading fleet optimization platform. This new offering is designed to empower fleets by optimizing routes to maximize drivers' earning potential and increase mileage efficiency.

With the global healthcare transportation services market expected to exceed $136.86 billion, reliable transportation is critical for caregivers, healthcare professionals, and Non Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) patients. In response, Curb helps tackle common sector challenges by ensuring HIPAA compliance, supporting broker integrations, providing real-time tracking, and simplifying the billing process.

Curb Optima is powered by Autofleet, the leading optimization platform for fleets and mobility operators. Leveraging AI and advanced machine learning, Autofleet's technology streamlines and maximizes operational efficiency and the customer experience with enhanced route planning, trip/workflow automation, and ongoing re-optimization. It automatically updates plans on-the-go, responding to the changing reality and ensuring efficient service. In turn, mobility companies thrive by completing more rides per day, with reduced idle time and service windows.

"Our partnership with Curb brings together two leaders in the transportation space to address the unique challenges facing taxi and NEMT providers," said Seth Hochhauser, VP Strategy at Autofleet. "This joint offering delivers advanced scalable routing technology to all Curb fleet partners. Addressing the complex needs of new and existing Taxi and NEMT customers by optimizing the use of their existing taxi supply with the cutting edge innovation needed for advanced services."

Curb Optima seamlessly integrates with Autofleet to provide advanced routing for rides dispatched via Curb's Way2Cloud , a highly-customizable dispatch system tailored to fit any size fleet. Drivers also benefit from a single pane interface on Curb's Dash+ where they will now be able to see upcoming planned routes generated by Autofleet. The platform factors in predicted and real-time traffic conditions, vehicle requirements, cancellations and preferable dispatching strategies to dynamically refine ride planning, scheduling and routing.

"Curb Optima represents a strategic evolution in how we empower both taxi fleets and NEMT providers to meet modern transportation demands," said Vishal Dhawan, CTO of Curb. "By integrating cutting-edge routing technology with our proven platform, we're greatly improving fleet efficiency and reinforcing our role as an industry leader in driver-first solutions."

Curb's broader strategy includes expanding Curb Flow , an industry-first API that consolidates ride demand from various sources to enhance the driver experience and earning potential. Alongside Curb Optima, Curb remains dedicated to providing accessible transportation by leveraging cutting-edge technology and continuously innovating.

For more information, please visit www.gocurb.com .

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US and UK, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

About Autofleet

Autofleet is the leading optimization platform for fleets and mobility operators. Its AI-powered platform streamlines and automates operations across industries, maximizing efficiency and customer experience. Autofleet's turn-key solution helps businesses launch, manage, and scale sustainable fleet operations globally, serving over 20 countries across 5 continents. Learn more at www.autofleet.io .

