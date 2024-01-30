Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with HomeSmart

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents, today announced the addition of HomeSmart to its brokerage partnerships program. HomeSmart is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage companies in the nation and the largest 100% brokerage model in the country today.

Through this partnership, Curbio has become the pre-listing home improvement service for HomeSmart, providing their agents with access to a completely turnkey concierge solution with pay-at-closing terms for their clients. In an industry where demand for fix now, pay later home improvement is on the rise, access to Curbio's solution will empower HomeSmart agents with the edge they need to win listings and provide their sellers with the best service available.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome HomeSmart to our brokerage partnerships program, a powerful tool that can be used to provide an improved listing experience for their agents and clients. With Curbio, HomeSmart agents have gained access to a completely customizable home improvement solution that will help their clients achieve their listing goals, with no payment due until the property sells," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.  

Today's sellers demand value from their real estate agents. By offering a concierge-style home improvement solution with Curbio, HomeSmart is providing its agents with the competitive edge they need to win and sell listings. In turn, the partnership also acts as a valuable tool for HomeSmart in recruiting and retaining top agent talent.

"HomeSmart's technology stands apart from anything else offered in the real estate industry. We take pride in offering agents with the technology needed to succeed in today's real estate world, making Curbio an obvious partner choice for us. Curbio's turnkey solution, combined with their tech-first approach and pay-at-closing terms, are going to be an incredible resource for our agents," said Carol Perry, Chief Business Development Officer at HomeSmart.  

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

HomeSmart is a revolutionary real estate enterprise, powered by a proprietary end-to-end technology platform, that provides integrated solutions to agents, brokerages, franchisees and, ultimately, the consumer. Its cloud-based platform empowers users to succeed by providing a full suite of technology offerings covering nearly every aspect of the real estate transaction. HomeSmart's business model has fueled its expansion to more than 26,000 agents across over 200 offices, and its footprint to 49 states.

