Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with RE/MAX Gold Nation

Curbio

24 Jan, 2024, 10:23 ET

The fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement company is now powering the brokerage's new offering, Gold Nation Transformations

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor solution for real estate agents and brokerages, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with RE/MAX Gold Nation. RE/MAX Gold Nation is the top RE/MAX organization in the world, representing over 3,000 of the industry's most productive agents at 130 offices throughout Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

With this partnership, RE/MAX Gold Nation has launched its new program, Gold Nation Transformations, powered by Curbio. Gold Nation Transformations utilizes Curbio to act as a pre-sale home improvement solution that completes renovations quickly and effectively before the home is listed.

"We are so excited to partner with RE/MAX Gold Nation on Gold Nation Transformations, bringing our transformative home improvement services to their exceptional agents and listing clients. We are proud to be providing RE/MAX Gold Nation agents with access to a completely customizable concierge solution that will help their clients to achieve their listing goals," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

The partnership between Curbio and RE/MAX Gold Nation brings together two industry powerhouses, each known for their exceptional commitment to excellence. Curbio's innovative approach to pre-listing home improvement and RE/MAX Gold Nation's expertise in real estate transactions make this partnership a perfect match for agents and homeowners alike.

"Our mission at RE/MAX Gold Nation has always been to provide the best service and support to our agents and clients. By teaming up with Curbio, we can offer an even more comprehensive set of tools to our agents to help them win listings and succeed. This collaboration is truly a winning solution that benefits everyone involved," said Stephanie Flood, Chief Operating Officer at RE/MAX Gold Nation.

For more information about Gold Nation Transformations, visit www.goldnationtransformations.com. For more information about Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

SOURCE Curbio

