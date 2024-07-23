Curbio CEO Rick Rudman Named a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia

POTOMAC, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio , the leader in home repairs and improvements for Realtors getting homes ready for market, is proud to announce that CEO Rick Rudman has been named a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia. This prestigious recognition celebrates the most iconic leaders in the real estate industry who have made significant contributions and set benchmarks for professionalism and leadership.

"It's an honor to be recognized by RISMedia as a Newsmaker, although the real recognition goes to our amazing employees," said Rudman. "They are working tirelessly to help every Realtor get their listings fixed up for market with an easy and reliable managed solution. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in serving real estate professionals nationwide."

Curbio is the trusted services partner of brokerages and real estate agents around the country, providing a streamlined solution for real estate agents who are preparing client homes for listing. As a complete pre-listing services solution, Curbio takes care of anything a listing needs, from minor repairs and presentation cleanings to other high-value home updates including larger bathroom and kitchen renovations. Curbio provides all labor, materials, and project management, so Realtors can focus on selling homes and building relationships. Its pay-at-closing model provides agents with another competitive tool for winning listings and better servicing clients.

Under Rudman's leadership, Curbio has become the largest home services company exclusively focused on pre-listing home improvements. The Curbio app makes it easy for agents to get instant project estimates, review materials and project schedules, communicate with their dedicated project manager, and track progress with regular project updates sent directly to their phone.

This is the third consecutive year Rudman has been honored on RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers list, underscoring his and Curbio's ongoing impact on the real estate industry. This year, he was honored in the 'Luminaries' category, which acknowledges the most iconic leaders in the real estate space.

"It's inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country, and this year's group of 2024 Newsmakers is no exception," said John Featherston, Founder, CEO, and Publisher of RISMedia. "From the creativity and innovation being implemented through the shifting and challenging 2023 market to industry records being broken, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals."

For more information about Curbio and to view the full list of 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers, please visit www.rismedia.com/2024-newsmakers .

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading provider of home repairs and improvements for real estate agents getting their listings ready for sale. With a turnkey approach and a simple pay-at-closing model, Curbio specializes in pre-listing home updates of any size, including minor repairs and cosmetic updates like cleaning, landscaping, and painting, to large-scale updates like kitchen and bathroom renovations. Curbio streamlines the fragmented and time-consuming home improvement process into a seamless experience for agents, providing a complete solution including all labor, materials, and project management. Curbio's dependable and responsive team of local real estate and home improvement professionals provide free same-day estimates, start work immediately, and complete high-quality updates to get listings on the market quickly and seamlessly, crossing the finish line together. Its pay-at-closing model gives agents a competitive edge to win listings and better service clients. Curbio offers complete project transparency via the Curbio app, where agents and their clients can easily get instant project estimates, browse and select materials, view project schedules, communicate with their project manager, and track progress with regular project updates. Curbio is the most reliable and efficient pre-listing repair and services provider that provides agents with peace of mind and time savings when getting homes ready to list, making it a top choice for thousands of agents from brokerages including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Compass, National Association of REALTORS®, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

SOURCE Curbio