Curbio CMO Named 2023 HousingWire Marketing Leader

Curbio

11 Jul, 2023

The pay-at-closing home improvement solution's CMO, Olivia Mariani, was recognized as one of the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing economy

POTOMAC, Md., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for the real estate industry, today announces its CMO, Olivia Mariani, has been named a 2023 HousingWire (HW) Marketing Leader for her exceptional creativity, strategic thinking and the ability to adapt in a rapidly-evolving landscape.

Curbio's compelling messaging, content development, strategic campaigns and product innovation have driven meaningful revenue growth for the company by engaging their realtor and homeowner audiences and generating brand awareness of their game-changing pre-sale listing solution.

"At Curbio, our marketing efforts go beyond brand awareness and growth – it is our goal to enable real estate agents to achieve success with our pay-at-closing solution," said Olivia Mariani, Curbio Chief Marketing Officer. "This achievement, alongside our explosive company growth, is a testament to our hardworking marketing team. We look forward to continuing to be an advocate and resource for agents."

The 2023 HW Marketing Leaders are selected by HousingWire's Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success over the course of their careers. Recipients are made up of strategic and creative marketing executives who demonstrate leadership by continuously growing, leading, and motivating high-performing marketing teams.

It has been a busy year for Curbio's marketing team. Earlier this year, the company relaunched the brand and recently launched a first-of-its-kind mobile app for realtors. Additionally, Curbio announced:

  • Its new inspection repair tool for agents to help streamline the home closing process
  • Home staging services to help agents reduce the number of partners needed to get homes ready to sell
  • A new report detailing what homebuyers want and the pre-listing home improvements that deliver sellers the highest ROI

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

