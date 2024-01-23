Curbio Expands Brokerage Partnerships Program, Capitalizing on Increased Demand for Integrated Brokerage Offerings

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing contractor for real estate agents and brokerages, today announced that it is expanding its Brokerage Partnerships Program to meet the increased demand for vertically integrated brokerage solutions. Through its partnerships program, Curbio provides real estate brokerages with a pay-at-closing pre-listing home improvement product branded to their company and powered entirely by Curbio.

In the modern real estate industry, brokerages have become vertically integrated to compete and remain profitable, adding services like mortgage, title and insurance to their suite of in-house offerings. By partnering with Curbio, brokerages can add listing repairs and updates to their vertical stack, without shouldering the additional costs or labor hours required to create an in-house concierge service from the ground-up.

"Pre-listing home improvement is an $80B annual industry. There is increasing demand from homeowners to defer payment for these updates until closing and avoid taking out a loan or tapping into investments when they're looking to sell and potentially buy. A service like this is what will make a buyer want to work with an agent versus one not offering the service. It really is the next big opportunity for brokerage profits, with the potential to generate almost as much in fees as they would from commissions," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "Curbio's partnerships program allows brokerages to increase their profits and meet customer demand for pay-when-you-sell pre-listing home improvement services, without taking on the risk of building out a concierge program in-house."

As part of this program expansion, Curbio has appointed Tracy Cronlund to the role of Vice President of Partnerships. In this role, Tracy will take charge of nurturing and expanding Curbio's relationships with the largest brokerages in the U.S., including key partners such as eXp, RE/MAX Gold, and HomeSmart while also actively seeking out new partners to join the Curbio ecosystem.

"Tracy has an excellent track record of building relationships with senior leaders in various industries. This is going to be key for Curbio's partnerships program as we'll be expanding our work with CEOs at top brokerages to help them drive ancillary revenue, recruit top agent talent, and stand up a competitive fix now, pay when you sell program powered by Curbio," said Mariani.

Today's sellers demand value from their real estate agents, in the same way that today's buyers are increasingly demanding move-in-ready properties. By offering a concierge-style home improvement solution with Curbio, brokerages are providing their agents with the competitive edge they need to win and sell listings. Not only does the product meet both seller and buyer demand, but it helps brokerages to recruit and retain top agent talent. Curbio's partnership program sets brokerages up for success with the ability to white label the program, get access to training and materials for agents and consumers, and have access to an account manager to help them hit their goals for generating new listings and revenue from the program.

"Our business exists to support real estate agents and brokerages. It's what we do. With Curbio, brokerages can completely white label a solution that their agents can use to manage the full lifecycle of selling a home more effectively. With our integrated solution, we provide all of the advantages of pre-listing home improvements, with none of the stress," Mariani added. "We are so excited to welcome Tracy to the team, and are looking forward to expanding our partnerships program to help even more brokerages generate more listings, increase revenue, and drive agent and customer satisfaction."

Curbio is a trusted contractor partner to hundreds of brokerages and real estate teams nationwide. For more information about Curbio or to learn about partnering with Curbio, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading fix now, pay later contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

