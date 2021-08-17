Curebase Taps Amendola Communications for Strategic Public Relations and Social Media Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced today that Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has selected the agency to launch a comprehensive media and communications program highlighting its innovative Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) software platform and work to make clinical trials not only more patient-centric but also faster and more cost-effective. The decision comes after an extensive review of other national agencies.

Curebase is engineering a new approach to the entire clinical trial process with a unique DCT model that revolves around the patient's lifestyle, enabling diverse studies with broader patient populations. The Curebase platform allows sponsors, CROs and physicians to conduct first-of-their kind study designs in which patients participate both at home and in real-world settings with best-in-class software experiences.

"We are excited to leverage Amendola, which brings a stealthy team, strategic healthcare IT expertise, and a long history of proven wins," said Tom Lemberg, founder and CEO of Curebase. "We are proud to have helped many companies rapidly complete their clinical research, including those who achieved emergency use authorization during the pandemic. Our vision is to make clinical research an option for all patients, regardless of their care setting, and we are certain the Amendola team will be terrific partners in these efforts."

"We look forward to the opportunity to help bring Curebase's vision for a democratized clinical research industry to life," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "They are a fast-rising powerhouse in the DCT space—developing innovative approaches for their clients and redefining how the world executes healthcare research. Curebase is building a future that includes better diversity, quicker enrollment, and improved patient satisfaction for all clinical trials."

To learn more about Amendola, visit www.acmarketingpr.com . To learn more about Curebase, visit www.curebase.com.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com .

