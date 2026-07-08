CureDuchenne Launches 'A Cure Can't Wait' PSA Campaign, Using the Power of a Birthday to Inspire Public Action for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

National campaign is dedicated to Adrien Joshua Quintero, 23, who lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and appeared in the PSA before his passing in May 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit committed to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, today announced the launch of "A Cure Can't Wait," a national public service announcement (PSA) campaign that draws on one of the most universal human experiences to illuminate the urgency of finding a cure for Duchenne: a birthday.

CureDuchenne launches "A Cure Can't Wait," a national public service announcement (PSA) campaign that draws on one of the most universal human experiences to illuminate the urgency of finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy: a birthday. Speed Speed

For most families, birthdays are a cause for celebration. For parents of children with Duchenne, a progressive genetic disease, they carry a different weight: each one a reminder that time is not on their side. As children with Duchenne grow older, the urgency for treatments that can stop the progression of the disease grows. "A Cure Can't Wait" brings that reality into focus, asking the public to understand what is at stake for these families and to take action. The PSA launches July 8 across broadcast, radio, digital, streaming, and out-of-home and spots are available in :15 and :30 formats. All versions can be viewed and downloaded at www.acurecantwait.org, where visitors can also learn more about Duchenne, read community stories, send a message of hope to families in the Duchenne community, and support CureDuchenne's work to accelerate treatments.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy causes loss of muscle function over time and robs children of mobility, independence, and ultimately their life, often by their late 20s. Despite meaningful scientific advances in recent years, there is no cure and many individuals are not eligible for currently approved therapies or see limited benefit from existing options.

CureDuchenne funds the most promising research at its earliest stages and helps advance it into clinical trials. The organization has invested $28 million into innovative science and supported companies responsible for 6 of the 8 FDA-approved Duchenne therapies to date. Yet today's treatments still fall short of a cure for the 300,000 individuals around the world facing this devastating disease, including Adrien Joshua Quintero, a 23-year-old from Norwalk, California. Adrien lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and participated in this campaign because he believed deeply in the power of awareness to change lives. Sadly, Adrien passed away on May 26, 2026, shortly after filming. CureDuchenne is proud to honor Adrien's memory and his commitment to raising awareness by carrying this campaign forward in his name.

"As a mother, I know what it feels like to watch your child grow up and want nothing more than to protect their future. For families living with Duchenne, every birthday carries that love, and the need for a treatment that will stop this disease's relentless progression," said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. "What stands between today's research and tomorrow's cure is funding, and we're calling on the public to join us in closing that gap. We're grateful to Horizon Media for helping us spread this message, and we are honored to dedicate this campaign to Adrien Quintero, whose courage will not be forgotten. We carry his memory forward with urgency, because a cure cannot wait."

"A Cure Can't Wait" is made possible in part through the generous support of Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency in the world, which is donating media placement services to bring the campaign to audiences nationwide.

"At Horizon Media, we believe that media has the power to move people, and this campaign is a powerful example of why that matters," said Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media. "When we heard what CureDuchenne was trying to accomplish, and the story behind it, we wanted to do everything we could to make sure as many people as possible see it. We are honored to play a role in this campaign."

About CureDuchenne

Over 20 years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne's innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including 20 projects that advanced to human clinical trials and multiple projects to overcome the limitations of exon-skipping and gene therapy. In addition, CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drugs and pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit cureduchenne.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

SOURCE CureDuchenne