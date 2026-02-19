Curi Advisory Launches Revenue Cycle Solutions, Establishing Managed Solutions Offerings for Healthcare Organizations

New offering strengthens Curi Advisory's recurring, embedded support capabilities; Chad Peters joins as Managing Director of Revenue Cycle Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi Advisory, the dedicated healthcare performance and optimization vertical of Curi, today announced the launch of Revenue Cycle Solutions, a new offering designed to help hospitals and physician practices simplify insurance accounts receivable (A/R) resolution, optimize cash collections, accelerate cash flow, and improve both financial and patient experience outcomes. This launch reinforces Curi Advisory's commitment to helping its healthcare clients achieve elite financial and operational performance.

Revenue Cycle Solutions is an offering within Managed Solutions, a new and expanding set of recurring services from Curi Advisory that provide hands-on, operationally embedded support to healthcare clients. Through Managed Solutions, Curi Advisory is extending its impact beyond traditional project-based consulting engagements—pairing strategic insight with execution to help organizations sustain performance improvements over time.

"Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented pressure across the revenue cycle, from payer complexity and staffing shortages to rising denials and patient expectations," said Brad Diericx, CEO, Curi Advisory. "With the launch of Revenue Cycle Solutions, we're meeting clients where they are—moving from insight to action by working alongside their teams to deliver measurable, lasting results. This is a meaningful evolution of our advisory model and a critical step in expanding our Managed Solutions platform."

Curi Advisory's Revenue Cycle Solutions will operate as an extension of a client's internal revenue cycle team, combining dedicated expertise with advanced AI automation, analytics, and payer intelligence. Core services include insurance A/R resolution, patient financial services, custom reporting dashboards, and seamless workforce integration. The offering is designed to reduce administrative burden; accelerate and improve claim resolution speed and quality; and enhance patient engagement using the most advanced technology in today's market.

To lead and scale the new offering, Curi Advisory has appointed Chad Peters as Managing Director of Revenue Cycle Solutions.

Peters is a senior healthcare revenue cycle executive with 30 years of experience leading enterprise transformation, M&A integration, and scalable operations across academic medical centers, integrated health systems, multi-specialty physician groups, and private equity–backed platforms. He is known for delivering measurable EBITDA impact through revenue cycle optimization, enterprise software and automation deployment, and disciplined project leadership.

Previously, Peters served as Chief Revenue Officer at PhyNet Dermatology LLC and as Revenue Cycle Automation Executive Lead at Crowe. He has also held leadership roles at Grant Thornton, EY, and KPMG.

"Revenue cycle challenges have become a source of strategic advantage for organizations that transform how they manage them," said Peters. "Curi Advisory differentiates itself by pairing deep advisory expertise with true operational execution. Through Revenue Cycle Solutions, we collaborate seamlessly with client teams, apply intelligent automation, and deliver results that strengthen net revenue while enhancing the patient experience."

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm comprised of three distinct businesses: Curi Insurance, its flagship medical malpractice liability insurer; Curi Advisory, its dedicated healthcare performance and optimization solutions vertical; and Curi Capital, a registered investment advisor. As fierce healthcare advocates, business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi offers unmatched access and exudes a deep understanding of specific client circumstances. With exceptional accessibility and dedication, Curi's trusted expertise, ability to form deep relationships, and holistic approach deliver outcomes that are proven, actionable, and meaningful—in medicine, business, and life.

