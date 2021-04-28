Curi Announces New Chief Operating Officer for Insurance Solutions Business

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices, today announced the appointment of Brad Diericx as Chief Operating Officer of the company's Insurance Solutions business. In this new role, Diericx will provide dedicated leadership for the core elements of Curi's long-standing insurance business, including the company's medical professional liability offering.

Diericx joins Curi from HDI Global, where he served most recently as President and Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Operations. With more than 26 years of experience in the insurance space, Diericx will be focused on maintaining the highest level of service for Curi's current insurance customers and growing the company's insurance footprint and portfolio.

"We are excited to have a seasoned leader like Brad at the helm of our insurance business," said Dr. Robert Schaaf, Curi's Board Chair. "Brad's experience in the insurance space makes him uniquely qualified to serve Curi's members and member practices—all while maintaining focus on the financial discipline that has underpinned Curi's insurance success for decades."

Diericx's appointment comes at a time of significant growth and diversification for Curi and its portfolio of companies. From new and evolving wealth management services for physicians through Curi Capital, to business intelligence and consulting through Curi's recent acquisition of Arrowlytics, the company has expanded into a variety of new business lines and offerings for physicians and their practices in recent years—and expects that growth and diversification to continue.

"With Brad, we are gaining a strategically creative and talented individual who will be sharply focused on providing extraordinary service to our members," said Jason Sandner, incoming CEO of Curi. "I am thrilled to have him join our talented Insurance Solutions team and know he will play an integral role in delivering on our enterprise-wide mission of helping physicians in medicine, business, and life."

"I have watched Curi's growth from afar for many years and am proud to be joining this team at such a pivotal time for both Curi and the physician community at large," said Diericx. "Physicians and their practices are facing more challenges than ever before, and I look forward to working with the Insurance Solutions team to ensure we're continuing to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of those we serve."

For more information on Curi's Insurance Solutions business, visit curi.com/insurance.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices. From professional liability and other lines of insurance, to wealth management services, well-being programs, and business intelligence and consulting services, the company—built by doctors for doctors—has been passionately curious about identifying new ways to meet the ever-evolving needs of physicians since it was founded as Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina in 1975.

