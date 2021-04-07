Curi Enhances Practice Advisory Services With Acquisition of Healthcare Analytics Firm Arrowlytics

RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, the premier provider of products, services, and experiences for physicians, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire healthcare data analytics and advisory company Arrowlytics. Building on an existing five-year relationship between the two organizations, the acquisition will strengthen Curi's suite of advisory services for physicians and their practices by adding a data-driven solution to help their businesses thrive.

Arrowlytics' leading solution, Aspire, helps healthcare organizations by consolidating and converting their data into knowledge. The Aspire platform pulls critical data from disparate sources into one system, allowing practices to monitor and improve results across a variety of performance categories—from online reputation management, to practice growth and optimization, and beyond. Coupled with consultative support from a team of seasoned healthcare industry experts from both Arrowlytics and Curi, the solution will allow practice leaders to make more informed decisions to assess, adjust, and ultimately grow their business.

"Running a medical practice gets more challenging every year, and we have been proud to help our member physicians and their practices navigate these challenges for more than four decades," said incoming Curi CEO Jason Sandner. "At Curi, we are always looking for new ways to support our members, and bringing the team and solutions from Arrowlytics into the Curi family will allow us to offer new data-centered solutions and services to the healthcare leaders that we serve."

The Arrowlytics Aspire platform will support the advisory products and services that Curi has been actively developing with input from its member community for years—from enhancements to risk management, to health policy guidance, to practice retirement plan solutions, to well-being offerings, and more. The offering will be especially valuable in light of the numerous financial and operational challenges that practices are facing during this period of transition in service delivery models.

"Arrowlytics was created by a team of healthcare industry veterans to help healthcare organizations optimize their businesses, so they can focus on caring for their patients," said Arrowlytics CEO Steve Hendrick. "We look forward to continuing our commitment to this effort as part of Curi, a company that shares our dedication to supporting physicians and their practices."

The transaction between Curi and Arrowlytics closed on April 1, 2021. For more information, visit curi.com/aspire-platform.

