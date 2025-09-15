Curie Co and Microban International Partner to Advance Preservation Solutions for Cleaning, Paints and Coatings

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curie Co, an ingredient innovator leveraging biotechnology and conscious chemistry, has partnered with Microban International, a global leader in antimicrobial and odor-control technologies, to deliver next-generation preservation systems for household, industrial and institutional cleaners, as well as paints and coatings.

The partnership combines Curie Co's breakthrough organic acid preservation platforms with Microban's trusted Additive GS technology, enabling water-soluble antimicrobial solutions in applications where organic acids have historically been ineffective. The result is broad-spectrum protection that meets stringent regulatory standards while advancing clean and conscious preservation.

"As a company, Curie Co is on a mission to evolve the future of consumer goods by creating new ingredients that strengthen, preserve and elevate products for a more sustainable and resilient future," said Erika Milczek, CEO of Curie Co. "Our flagship preservation product, AmpliPQ™, enables the use of sodium benzoate in beauty and personal care products up to pH 8.5, unlocking new possibilities for preservation. With our latest technology, we're extending that innovation into laundry, cleaning, paints and coatings, providing manufacturers with compliant, effective and clean solutions as legacy preservatives continue to face growing regulatory scrutiny. Microban is an ideal partner because of its deep expertise in global regulations, trusted name and commitment to product quality. We are excited to create new opportunities together and partner to bring these solutions to new geographies."

Mark Leo, vice president of sales and strategy at Microban International, added, "At Microban, we strive to be the most trusted name in cleanliness and product protection. Products of all kinds from hundreds of partners around the world benefit from the lasting product protection of Microban technologies. Consumers know their products are protected when they see the Microban trustmark and brand. We are proud to partner with Curie Co to expand the reach of our innovative technologies and the Microban brand into HI&I preservation applications, driving sustainability and global compliance for leading companies active in the sector."

As part of this effort, Curie Co is proud to introduce Evogard™, registered under EPA FIFRA and approved for use in dish soap, laundry detergents, household cleaners, paints, treated intermediates and more. In addition, Curie Co is offering custom preservation solutions tailored for various HI&I applications, available to customers in the United States. For more information, visit www.curieco.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About Curie Co

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Curie Co is evolving the future of consumer goods with elegant science. Leveraging biotechnology and conscious chemistries to create new ingredients to strengthen, preserve and elevate consumer products for a more sustainable and resilient future. Creating future-proof solutions that deliver performance and sustainability, which can be formulated to fit a variety of industries, including beauty, food, textiles and more. Learn more at www.curieco.com .

About Microban

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operating globally, Microban International is the leader in antimicrobial, odor control, and continuously active surface disinfection and sanitization technologies. Our unique formulations are engineered into thousands of substrates worldwide, empowering brands, manufacturers and innovators to deliver meaningful product features that address the needs of their customers. Microban technologies allow for protective treatment of any substrate or surface, and the Microban brand lets consumers know their products are protected by compliant technology.

