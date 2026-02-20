Curing Healthcare's $30B+ Identity Fraud Problem

FaceTec's UR® Codes bind humans to their verified identities using any document, enabling strong patient matching, stopping entitlement fraud, and ending fraudulent service delivery

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTec, the global leader in 3D Face Verification software, today announced the release of its latest white paper, "UR® Codes Provide Superior Patient Matching & Fraud Mitigation in Healthcare." The document provides an analysis of the identity verification problem, and describes the UR Code model, examining its application to patient matching, health insurance credentials, and fraud-prone healthcare services delivery.

Reliably binding a patient to their specific medical history - establishing an immutable connection between the human and their verified identity - remains a critical challenge in healthcare. As current verification methods, like names and birthdates, do not prove identity at the point of care, the industry continues to struggle with, among other related issues, dangerous record 'overlays' and improper payments that can compromise patient safety. Unlike a leaked credit card number, for example, a corrupted medical identity can lead to life-threatening clinical errors. Further, according to the Health & Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), healthcare fraud and identity theft cost the industry $30B+ annually.

"The U.S. healthcare system is still dominated by siloed platforms that rarely interoperate effectively. At the center of nearly all of them is a single critical function: securely binding patient and provider identities to clinical and financial transactions. When identity binding is weak, patient matching fails, reimbursements are delayed, manual reconciliation increases, and the door opens to clinical errors, inefficiencies, and fraud," said Jay Meier, FaceTec's Chief Identity Technology Strategist.

A UR Code functions as a digitally signed identity data container. It binds official identity data attributes to trusted biometric data derived from the UR Code owner, within a cryptographically immutable, yet universally scannable, QR code.

UR Codes have proven valuable in a wide variety of verticals, including government and law enforcement. In healthcare, for example, they could be issued by a healthcare institution, a hospital, or a payer to its respective patient, member, clinician, or provider. It should be printed on documents, like health record paperwork and insurance cards, binding the record and/or card to its rightful owner. UR Codes can be digital, cryptographically bound to digital records (EHR) and digital credentials.

UR Codes contain three core elements, and can contain any text related to identity data, including patient record ID and insurance member ID numbers:

the code owner's verified identity data

trusted biometric data

a digital signature.

Biometric Liveness and face matching and UR Codes introduce the strongest ways to exclusively bind a specific human patient to a specific patient identity, and, further, to appropriate respective payment entitlements, substantially mitigating patient matching errors, entitlement misuse, and fraud-prone service delivery. The UR Code protocol presents an elegant, lightweight, and extraordinarily economically efficient solution to a consequential, pervasive problem.

Please use the following link to access the white paper, "UR® Codes Provide Superior Patient Matching & Fraud Mitigation in Healthcare."

https://facetec.com/FaceTec_Whitepaper_Biometric_Barcodes_in_Healthcare.pdf

About UR Codes

FaceTec's UR Codes enable codeholders to prove their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges with high confidence, both in-person and remotely. UR Codes can contain embedded, digitally-signed biometric and legal identity information, ensuring privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. Safely storing unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes provide secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer. For more information, visit the following resources:

About FaceTec

FaceTec is a global force in the fight against identity fraud. For use on standard, ubiquitous digital devices, FaceTec's patented biometric security software solutions provide exceptionally secure, remote, unsupervised identity verification and authentication, ensuring that only the legitimate account owner is allowed access to their valuable or sensitive digital services, assets, and systems.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the US with staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Canada, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing 4 billion-plus 3D Liveness Checks annualized, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major e-commerce, global social networks, digital national IDs and mobile driver licenses, and much more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely bind, verify, and re-verify individuals based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching, UR Codes, optical character recognition, Know Your Customer (KYC), and age estimation technology anchor the chain of trust in the IDV process for secure access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens of millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts - including high-resolution photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads - as well as against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all of which are now easily blocked. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only Spoof Bounty Program , FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com . For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected] .

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at <1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps ® from standard 2D cameras

from standard 2D cameras UR ® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification

Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification $600,000 Spoof Bounty Program certified Level 4 in Spoof/Bypass Security Testing

Level 1-5 Certified 3D Liveness Detection, and Level 4 Bypass Certification

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N deduplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser. FaceTec sample apps are also available for free testing at dev.facetec.com .

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

