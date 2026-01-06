FaceTec Onboards Digital Identity Veteran to Drive Global Strategic Partnerships

Cameron D'Ambrosi named Head of Strategic Partnerships for NA and EU

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTec, the global leader in 3D Face Verification software, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cameron D'Ambrosi as Head of Strategic Partnerships for North America and the European Union as an important addition to its executive team. This key appointment underscores FaceTec's aggressive global expansion and commitment to fortifying its dominant position in the industry.

Cameron is a seasoned industry leader with over a decade of experience in digital identity, financial services compliance, and strategic market development. His proven track record includes co-founding Liminal, where he developed the definitive market intelligence platform for the identity, cybersecurity, and fintech sectors. With his background as creator and host of the State of Identity podcast, Cameron brings a unique perspective on the intersection of technology, regulation, and market adoption of critical identity technologies across use cases.

Previously at Deloitte, he served as an engagement manager leading digital transformation and onboarding initiatives for tier-one global financial institutions focusing on KYC, AML, sanctions, and fraud prevention. Earlier in his career he held positions in market surveillance and regulatory compliance at Mizuho Securities USA and NYSE Regulation, Inc.

"Cameron's insight from his years of inside experience in the digital identity market will help us deliver the most value to the growing global market," said Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO. "He will provide guidance and education about FaceTec's broad applications and the benefits of our 3D Liveness and 3D Face Matching software—the world-leading, state-of-the-art solution in digital identity verification."

In his new role, Cameron will facilitate and oversee FaceTec deployments with major private sector integrations and public-sector legal identity issuers. His expertise will be crucial to ensuring that more organizations and end users benefit from FaceTec's secure identity binding and verification technology. Cameron will also facilitate education initiatives aimed at helping organizations globally understand the critical importance of 3D liveness detection in combating sophisticated fraud attacks.

"I'm honored to join the FaceTec team, and to contribute to their important work in solving digital identity's biggest challenges," said Cameron. "As we continue to grapple with the impact of surging AI fraud, and the looming adoption of AI agents on all facets of the global economy, FaceTec's focus on verifying the right human behind every transaction is more vital than ever."

"FaceTec's Liveness-proven 3D biometrics match the legal identity to the legitimate account holder, and provide a critical security layer in the war on fraud. FaceTec software preserves privacy, securely proves users' identities, and works for everyone, no matter their device. I look forward to working with the team, the customers, and partners on every level."

About FaceTec

FaceTec is a global force in the fight against identity fraud. For use on standard, ubiquitous digital devices, FaceTec's patented biometric security software solutions provide exceptionally secure, remote, unsupervised identity verification and authentication, ensuring that only the legitimate account owner is allowed access to their valuable or sensitive digital services, assets, and systems.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the US with additional staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Canada, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing 3.7 billion-plus 3D Liveness Checks annualized, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major e-commerce, global social networks, digital national IDs and mobile driver licenses, and much more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely bind, verify, and re-verify individuals based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching, UR Codes, optical character recognition, Know Your Customer (KYC), and age estimation technology anchor the chain of trust in the IDV process for secure access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens of millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts — including high-resolution photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads — as well as against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all of which are now easily blocked. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only Spoof Bounty Program , FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com . For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected] .

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at <1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps ® from standard 2D cameras

from standard 2D cameras UR ® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification

Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification $600,000 Spoof Bounty Program certified Level 4 in Spoof/Bypass Security Testing

Level 1-5 Certified 3D Liveness Detection, and Level 4 Bypass Certification

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N deduplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser. FaceTec sample apps are also available for free testing at dev.facetec.com .

About UR Codes

FaceTec's UR Codes enable codeholders to prove their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges with high confidence, both in-person and remotely. UR Codes can contain embedded, digitally-signed biometric and legal identity information, ensuring privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. Safely storing unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes provide secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer. For more information, visit the following resources:

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

SOURCE FaceTec, Inc.