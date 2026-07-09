Curinos Deepens Databricks Partnership to Deliver Faster, More Secure Decision Intelligence for Banks

Curinos now gives banks and lenders a faster, more secure path to deploying its Decision Intelligence solutions — with bi-directional integration built inside their own governance frameworks, powered by its new "Built-On" Databricks partnership.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, the Decision Intelligence provider for financial institutions, today announced that banks and lenders can now integrate client data faster and more securely, with bi-directional integration that operates inside their own governance environment. The capability marks the completion of a platform re-architecture built on Databricks, the Data and AI company, and comes as Curinos officially becomes a Databricks Built-On partner.

At its center is Curinos One, the Decision Intelligence platform purpose-built for financial institutions. Through its Built-On Databricks certification, Curinos One enables advanced analytics and bi-directional data integrations within the bank's own governance frameworks. The Databricks-Curinos One Blueprint gives customers an accelerated path to transform trusted data into confident decisions across every product and channel. Built on the Databricks platform, Curinos One helps financial institutions unify data and AI to drive measurable business outcomes while maintaining the governance and control required in highly regulated environments — keeping data where it resides so it's easier to develop, deploy, and scale AI applications and agents.

Curinos One answers a problem the industry knows well. Most financial institutions don't have a data problem — they have a decision problem. Acquisition costs have risen 126% since 2018. Half of bank switchers now spread balances across four or more institutions. Attrition signals arrive too late. Curinos One closes that gap: a closed-loop Decision Intelligence engine built to drive bank-specific outcomes — low-cost deposit gathering, primacy, retention, and yield — continuously evaluating, deciding, activating, and learning from every customer interaction.

"Built-On Databricks isn't just a certification; it's a statement of architectural intent," said Olly Downs, Chief Technology, Product & AI Officer of Curinos. "Banks are struggling to innovate with AI while activating the data assets they already have, inside existing governance and model risk frameworks. There's no better way to bring AI close to your enterprise data than with Databricks — and for highly regulated institutions where key data assets can't leave the firewall, that matters enormously. With the Databricks-Curinos One Blueprint, our mutual customers can rapidly activate key Decision Intelligence outcomes with proven patterns and a path to value within 120 days."

What the Partnership Delivers

This deepened collaboration marks a strategic evolution from traditional data-sharing to true bi-directional integration. Institutions can now share their data with Curinos and receive enriched, decision-ready assets in return, or integrate Curinos outputs directly into bank-side analytics and pipelines. Curinos Built-On solutions provide:

Proprietary cross-bank intelligence connected to every customer-level decision

Auditable decisions tied to signals, target outcomes, and control-group performance

Shared decisioning layer across marketing, product, pricing, and distribution — above existing systems, not replacing them

Databricks-Curinos One Blueprint: pre-validated architecture, data readiness checks, and proven patterns that compress time-to-value to 120 days — designed for institutions with modern data infrastructure in place

Native integration with Databricks, enabling AI applications, AI agents, and AI-powered decisioning and operational workflows on governed enterprise data

"When we first partnered with Curinos, we saw immediately that they understood how to put high-quality financial data to work with AI," said Jennifer Miller, Global Head of Banking & Payments GTM at Databricks. "Curinos One is built the way we want partners to build: on the data where it lives, within the governance frameworks institutions already trust, with AI-enabled learning that compounds over time, driving measurable business outcomes. For Databricks customers in financial services, this is Decision Intelligence that doesn't ask them to compromise on control."

Proven Impact

Financial institutions running Curinos One are seeing measurable results:

130% higher average DDA balances vs. mail control

(West Coast Regional Bank)

(West Coast Regional Bank) $1.6B in incremental new-to-bank balances since launch

(Top Digital Bank)

(Top Digital Bank) 10x ROI in year one, compounding over time (Southern Regional Bank)

"Banks need intelligent decisions, made faster, that they can trust, explain, and build on," said Sid Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Curinos. "Decades of proprietary data and financial services expertise go into every signal Curinos One generates. Integrating that with the bank's own data environment — governed by its rules, accountable to its outcomes — is what makes the intelligence actionable."

To explore the Curinos One platform or identify a pilot use case, visit curinos.com/curinos-partners/databricks.

About Curinos

Curinos empowers financial institutions to make decisions with confidence, turning insight into bottom-line impact, deeper customer relationships, and profitable growth. Our AI-first platform transforms proprietary data, advanced analytics, and deep financial services expertise into timely, actionable guidance delivered into the flow of work. Headquartered in New York City, Curinos partners with financial institutions worldwide. Learn more at curinos.com.

Media Contact

Hayley Spalding: [email protected]

SOURCE CURINOS INC