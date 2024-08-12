Curio Wellness and Ascend Wellness Announce Manufacturing and Distribution Partnership

Leading cannabis companies partner to leverage existing IP and brand value in new markets across Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri and New Jersey

TIMONIUM, Md., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness ("Curio") , a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, today announced a strategic manufacturing and distribution partnership with Ascend Wellness Holdings , ( "Ascend" ) (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator. Under the partnership, Ascend will manufacture and distribute Curio Wellness' industry-leading products in Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, and Curio will manufacture and distribute Ascend's Ozone products in Maryland and Missouri.

This partnership is a strategic collaboration designed to be mutually beneficial for both Curio and Ascend, leveraging each other's strengths and assets to expand market reach and product offerings. The capital-light approach enables both operators to utilize their existing IP and brand value in new markets without deploying meaningful capital.

"We are thrilled to join forces with a nationally trusted partner such as Ascend and mark a significant moment for Curio Wellness. By combining our award-winning, scientifically derived products with Ascend's extensive manufacturing, sales, and distribution network, we will bring our targeted effects-based and patented cannabis solutions to three of the largest markets in the U.S.," said Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness. "Moreover, this partnership represents a forward-thinking approach to operational strategy, demonstrating how collective efforts can expand market reach and create a greater return from brand development investments."

"Collaboration is a driving force that allows the cannabis industry to grow and flourish, and we are proud to work alongside a mission-driven company such as Curio," said John Hartmann, CEO of Ascend. "This partnership is mutually beneficial and broadens Ascend's market exposure, without the need to invest significant incremental capital. Through Curio's manufacturing capabilities, we will gain production and distribution leverage in Missouri and Maryland. Together, we will improve consumer access and continue to pave the way for the future of cannabis health and wellness."

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to developing safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com.

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, and Royale branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and statements. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements concerning the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and the general stability of the economic and political environment. We caution investors that any such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience of the Company and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators on its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the SEC on its profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Curio Contact:

MATTIO Communications

Erin Hussey

[email protected]

858-762-2567

Ascend Contact:

EVP, Investor Relations & Strategy

Rebecca Koar

[email protected]

(617) 453-4042 ext. 90102

SOURCE Curio Wellness