Curio Wellness Appoints Dr. David Casarett As Medical Director

TOWSON, Md., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness , a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, today announced that it has promoted Dr. David Casarett to a new role as Medical Director. Dr. Casarett has served on the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) , where his expertise helps guide the company's innovations in scientifically-developed medicinal products derived from cannabis. As Curio's Medical Director, Dr. Casarett will play a strategic role in education, external communications, scientific research, and product development initiatives.

Dr. Casarett is a palliative care physician and health services researcher whose work focuses on improving systems of care for people with serious, life-threatening illnesses. He is a Professor of Medicine at Duke University and Chief of Palliative Care for Duke Health. He is the author of more than 100 articles, with his work appearing in scientific journals, Salon, Esquire, Discover, Newsweek, The New York Times, and Wired. Additionally, his groundbreaking book Stoned: A Doctor's Case for Medical Marijuana and TED talk, chronicles Dr. Casarett's travels and research, around the world, to better understand and, ultimately, validate the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

Dr. Casarett is an industry thought leader at the intersection of healthcare and cannabis. He spoke on behalf of Curio at SXSW in 2024 , where he discussed the transformative potential of cannabis research and minor cannabinoids fueling major health breakthroughs on a wide range of health issues, including obesity, sleep disorders, and even dementia-related diseases.

"It has been an honor to have an expert as acclaimed as Dr. Casarett as a part of our team. His work as a part of our Scientific Advisory Board has been invaluable. As medical director, he will work closely with leadership, helping us foster strategic relationships and execute the next phase of Curio's research and innovation.," said Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness.

"With consumable products such as cannabis, it is vital that clinical research underpins all formulation and development efforts. Curio's scientific approach to product development truly distinguishes us in the industry and ensures we deliver innovative, effective solutions targeting specific consumer needs that enhance quality of life," said Dr. Casarett. "I am excited to continue my work in this new chapter as Medical Director. At Curio, we are dedicated to studying cannabis closely to unlock its therapeutic potential, revolutionizing healthcare, and significantly contributing to the global understanding of cannabis' benefits."

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to delivering high quality cannabis products that improve quality of life. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com .

