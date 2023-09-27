Curio Wellness Appoints Dr. David "Dedi" Meiri to its Scientific Advisory Board

News provided by

Curio Wellness

27 Sep, 2023, 10:24 ET

Trusted name in cannabis research to advise company's scientifically-developed cannabis innovations

TIMONIUM, Md., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Dedi Meiri to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Meiri joins Curio's SAB with extensive education and research in the biochemistry and cannabinoid field, holding an M.Sc. in biochemistry and a Ph.D. in plant biotechnology from Tel Aviv University. Dr. Meiri leads the Laboratory of Cancer Biology and Cannabinoid Research at the esteemed Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, where his team investigates the vast therapeutic potential of naturally occurring cannabinoids on cancer, inflammatory issues and nervous system disorders. As part of the SAB at Curio, Dr. Meiri will use his expertise to help guide the company's innovations in scientifically-developed medicinal products derived from cannabis.

"Curio's Scientific Advisory Board truly sets us apart from the rest, providing critical advice from medical doctors and scientists to ensure that we deliver the most forward-thinking, quality and effective products on the market," said Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness. "It is an honor to have an expert as acclaimed as Dr. Meiri join our team. His work and research with minor cannabinoids is a great addition to our Board and we are incredibly optimistic about the future of Curio Wellness' product innovation under his guidance."

"When it comes to consumable products such as cannabis, it is essential to have clinical research driving all formulation and development," said Dr. Meiri. "I am thrilled to join the Curio Scientific Advisory Board to provide insight into a field I love. My work with conditions such as sleep disorders, Alzheimers and more aligns closely with Curio's focus areas and I look forward to supporting the company as they develop products that improve lives."

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Curio Wellness

