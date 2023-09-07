Curio Wellness Fortifies Executive Leadership Team Ahead of Multi-State Expansion

Curio Wellness

07 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Curio Leaders Brad Friedlander and Joseph Martin Promoted to COO and SVP of Operational Excellence, Respectively

TIMONIUM, Md., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness, ("Curio" or the "Company), a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, today announced the promotion of two company leaders to new roles: Brad Friedlander as Chief Operating Officer and Joseph Martin as Senior Vice President of Operational Excellence. In their new roles, Brad and Joseph will partner closely to reinforce the critical connectivity between operations and compliance and quality.

"As we enter the Missouri market and move to multi-state operations, consistency in our operating policy and procedures and distinguishing our products for their superior qualities are more critical than ever for continued success," said Michael Bronfein, Chairman and CEO of Curio Wellness. "With their demonstrated leadership and business acumen, I'm confident that Brad and Joseph will be integral in growing Curio further as an industry leader in product quality and financial performance."

Brad Friedlander was promoted to Chief Operating Officer after his tenure as Curio's Chief Information Officer, where he played a key role in developing business functions and systems within the company. As COO, Friedlander will assume responsibility for all business operations in Cultivation and Manufacturing, including the protection, transportation and vault teams and will continue to lead the Engineering, Expansion, and Information Technology teams.

Additionally, Curio appointed Joseph Martin to the role of Senior Vice President of Operational Excellence. Prior to joining Curio, Joseph held leadership roles with manufacturing leaders like Procter & Gamble and McCormick and Company. At Curio, Martin has led  the company's efforts toward cGMP certification, safety, quality and compliance. In this new position, Joseph will continue to lead compliance functions, with a focus on developing processes and accountability that ensure consistent practices across all businesses of Curio Wellness. In this expanded role, Joseph will report directly to CEO Michael Bronfein and become a member of Curio's executive leadership team.

Preparing Curio for the next phase of growth, the promotions coincide with the company's expansion into the state of Missouri. In October, Curio will begin manufacturing operations in the state and is expected to open cultivation operations in the 2nd quarter of 2024.

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com.

SOURCE Curio Wellness

