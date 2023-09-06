Curio Wellness Joins with Real Housewives Star in Exclusive Cannabis Partnership

Maryland cannabis leader Curio Wellness to launch "Happy Eddie" brand, founded by Eddie Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac

TIMONIUM, Md., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness , a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, today announced an exclusive partnership with Eddie Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac, to launch his new cannabis product line Happy Eddie in Maryland. The line will include flower and pre-rolls, available at Curio Wellness-owned Far & Dotter and Pharmkent dispensaries, and additional dispensaries across the state.

Happy Eddie was founded in 2023 by Eddie Osefo, Real Housewives of Potomac husband, attorney and entrepreneur, alongside Brian Albanese and Eric Brady. The "Happy Eddie" brand name was inspired by Osefo's Real Housewives viral moment on the show last year. With the launch of Happy Eddie, Curio and Osefo are bringing visibility to Black-owned brands, lessening social stigmas around cannabis, and normalizing adult consumption.

"Launching this cannabis brand is one of the most exciting things I've done since joining my wife, Wendy, on The Real Housewives of Potomac. It feels momentous, especially after legalization of adult use in Maryland and public attitudes surrounding cannabis continuing to change," said Osefo, CEO of Happy Eddie. "One brief moment, mentioning 'Happy Eddie' on Real Housewives, helped conceive the idea for my brand and inspired me to take the leap into the industry and I'm happy to partner exclusively with a company like Curio that shares my values."

"We're thrilled to launch the Happy Eddie product line across Maryland," says Rebecca Raphael Bronfein, Chief Revenue Officer at Curio Wellness. "As a cannabis leader in Maryland, we have made it our mission to deliver safe, high quality products for recreational consumers and medical patients across the region. Personally, I love the Real Housewives of Potomac, so when Eddie approached us, we jumped at the chance to launch a new brand coming from the heart of Maryland."

Curio Wellness is a leader in cannabis and wellness, offering a wide variety of products specifically developed to aid conditions like pain, GI issues , insomnia and more. Curio Wellness currently operates two dispensaries in Maryland: Far & Dotter in Timonium and PharmKent in Elkton, both of which opened their doors to recreational cannabis consumers earlier this year. Curio brands and product lines include: Good Day , Good Night , Medicated Chews and Terpene Chews. Curio also holds state-exclusive brand deals with Dixie, Fuzed, Kaviar, Mary's Medicinals, and Smokiez.

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com .

