Curio Wellness Joins with Real Housewives Star in Exclusive Cannabis Partnership

News provided by

Curio Wellness

06 Sep, 2023, 13:01 ET

Maryland cannabis leader Curio Wellness to launch "Happy Eddie" brand, founded by Eddie Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac

TIMONIUM, Md., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness, a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, today announced an exclusive partnership with Eddie Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac, to launch his new cannabis product line Happy Eddie in Maryland. The line will include flower and pre-rolls, available at Curio Wellness-owned Far & Dotter and Pharmkent dispensaries, and additional dispensaries across the state.

Happy Eddie was founded in 2023 by Eddie Osefo, Real Housewives of Potomac husband, attorney and entrepreneur, alongside Brian Albanese and Eric Brady. The "Happy Eddie" brand name was inspired by Osefo's Real Housewives viral moment on the show last year. With the launch of Happy Eddie, Curio and Osefo are bringing visibility to Black-owned brands, lessening social stigmas around cannabis, and normalizing adult consumption.

"Launching this cannabis brand is one of the most exciting things I've done since joining my wife, Wendy, on The Real Housewives of Potomac. It feels momentous, especially after legalization of adult use in Maryland and public attitudes surrounding cannabis continuing to change," said Osefo, CEO of Happy Eddie. "One brief moment, mentioning 'Happy Eddie' on Real Housewives, helped conceive the idea for my brand and inspired me to take the leap into the industry and I'm happy to partner exclusively with a company like Curio that shares my values."

"We're thrilled to launch the Happy Eddie product line across Maryland," says Rebecca Raphael  Bronfein, Chief Revenue Officer at  Curio Wellness. "As a cannabis leader in Maryland, we have made it our mission to deliver safe, high quality products for recreational consumers and medical patients across the region. Personally, I love the Real Housewives of Potomac, so when Eddie approached us, we jumped at the chance to launch a new brand coming from the heart of Maryland."

Curio Wellness is a leader in cannabis and wellness, offering a wide variety of products specifically developed to aid conditions like pain, GI issues , insomnia and more. Curio Wellness currently operates two dispensaries in Maryland: Far & Dotter in Timonium and PharmKent in Elkton, both of which opened their doors to recreational cannabis consumers earlier this year. Curio brands and product lines include: Good Day, Good Night, Medicated Chews and Terpene Chews. Curio also holds state-exclusive brand deals with Dixie, Fuzed, Kaviar, Mary's Medicinals, and Smokiez.

About Curio Wellness
Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com.

SOURCE Curio Wellness

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.