Current Named to Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies List

Electric outdoor cooking brand recognized No. 6 in Consumer and Household Goods Category for redefining how—and where—people cook

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Current is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, earning the No. 6 spot in the Consumer and Household Goods category. This year's list highlights companies shaping industry and culture through forward-thinking design, technology and innovation.

"Innovation in outdoor cooking has long been limited by fire, fuel and space," said Tom Penner, CEO of Current. "At Current, we set out to rethink the experience entirely—bringing precision, safety and sustainability through electric technology. We're honored to see that vision recognized by Fast Company."

Founded in 2023 and backed by W.C. Bradley Co., Current is redefining outdoor cooking for modern living. Its fully electric, app-controlled grills and pizza ovens are designed to remove traditional barriers—making it possible to cook outdoors in spaces where open flames were once impractical or prohibited, from urban balconies to wildfire-prone regions.

At the core of Current's innovation is a rethinking of how heat is delivered. Its Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill uses patented technology to achieve high-performance cooking from a standard 120V outlet, delivering consistent, precision heat directly to food without the variability of open flame.

In 2025, the company expanded its platform with the launch of the Model P Smart Pizza Oven—the first Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled electric pizza oven certified for both indoor and outdoor use. Capable of reaching up to 850°F, the Model P pairs advanced heating technology with an intuitive, app-driven experience. Its Pizza Build Calculator adjusts cooking parameters based on ingredients, transforming what has traditionally been a trial-and-error process into a seamless, repeatable experience.

Together, these innovations reflect a broader shift in consumer expectations—where performance, design and sustainability are no longer trade-offs, but requirements. Current's electric approach eliminates emissions at the point of use, reduces energy waste and expands access to outdoor cooking without requiring structural modifications to the home.

Recognized by media, customers and industry leaders alike—including a 2024 CES Innovation Award and Red Dot Design Award—Current is setting a new standard for what outdoor cooking can be.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers evaluate thousands of companies driving progress across industries worldwide. The result is a global snapshot of innovation, from early-stage startups to some of the most influential companies shaping the future of business.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at fastcompany.com and will be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

ABOUT CURRENT

Established in 2023 and backed by W. C. Bradley Co., Current is reinventing traditional outdoor cooking through innovative electric technology. Current believes that the joy of outdoor cooking shouldn't be limited. Its award-winning products deliver the same performance and outcomes as traditional open flame cooking, without limitations. Current makes outdoor cooking more accessible and sustainable for everyone, whether they live in a high-rise apartment, a wildfire-prone area, a community with strict HOA rules, or simply want to cook with clean, safe, renewable energy. Its smart features, precise temperatures and app-based expert guidance, make it easier and more enjoyable than ever to achieve best-in-class results, no matter the skill level. Welcome to Current, where outdoor living is possible for every lifestyle. For more information, please visit currentbackyard.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Current