Current Redefines Outdoor Cooking with Fully Electric Innovation

Introducing the Model G2 Electric Grill and Model P+ Pizza Oven, designed to bring high-performance, eco-conscious cooking to spaces traditional home cooks can't reach

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Current® , a design-forward electric outdoor cooking brand, today debuts its next-generation lineup: the Model G2 Electric Grill and Model P+ Pizza Oven. Together, these products bring high-performance grilling and pizza-making to spaces where traditional gas and charcoal grills can't go.

As urban and apartment living continue to rise, outdoor cooking has often been limited by open-flame restrictions. Current is changing that. Its plug-and-play electric technology delivers precise temperature control, consistent heat, and minimal flare-ups—making it possible to achieve restaurant-quality results on balconies, rooftops, and other compact outdoor spaces with minimal setup.

"With the Model G2 and Model P+, we're removing the barriers to outdoor cooking," said Dan De Mars, Head of Product at Current. "This is about making it easier for people to cook, gather, and entertain, wherever they live."

Redefining Electric Outdoor Cooking

That approach comes to life in Current's newest products.

The Model G2 Electric Grill delivers a premium, high-performance grilling experience.

Powered by Electric: No gas. No charcoal. Intelligent electric power and a Gen2 heating system deliver consistent, even heat for reliable searing—no last-minute fuel runs

No gas. No charcoal. Intelligent electric power and a Gen2 heating system deliver consistent, even heat for reliable searing—no last-minute fuel runs Dual-zone precision: A commercial grade stainless steel system holds heat efficiently, with tubular elements ensuring even temperatures. Dual zones across 422 inches enable flexible, multi-zone cooking.

A commercial grade stainless steel system holds heat efficiently, with tubular elements ensuring even temperatures. Dual zones across 422 inches enable flexible, multi-zone cooking. Easy cleanup: QuickRelease heating elements remove in seconds, making it easier to access surfaces for brushing and scraping.

QuickRelease heating elements remove in seconds, making it easier to access surfaces for brushing and scraping. Smart cooking: Use the Current app to track temps, monitor progress, and get alerts when food is ready. Receive firmware updates over time that improve performance and add new features—without needing new hardware.

Use the Current app to track temps, monitor progress, and get alerts when food is ready. Receive firmware updates over time that improve performance and add new features—without needing new hardware. Designed for modern spaces: No open flames, propane tanks, or gas lines—ideal for apartments, rooftops, and compact areas.

No open flames, propane tanks, or gas lines—ideal for apartments, rooftops, and compact areas. Thoughtful details: Premium materials, a durable cart, integrated storage drawer, and streamlined two-box packaging for easy setup and everyday use.

The Model P+ Electric Pizza Oven builds on the success of Current's top-rated original, the Model P, with enhanced functionality and refined design.

High-heat precision, no flame: Reaches up to 850°F for crisp crusts, bubbling cheese, and restaurant-quality results—no gas or open flame required.

Reaches up to 850°F for crisp crusts, bubbling cheese, and restaurant-quality results—no gas or open flame required. Consistent results, built in: Precision temperature control and a cordierite stone distribute heat evenly for reliable results across styles, from Neapolitan to Detroit Style.

Precision temperature control and a cordierite stone distribute heat evenly for reliable results across styles, from Neapolitan to Detroit Style. Eight modes, ready to go: Eight preloaded cooking modes come standard—no updates needed. Just select and cook with confidence.

Eight preloaded cooking modes come standard—no updates needed. Just select and cook with confidence. Beyond pizza : Bake, sear, and broil everything from vegetables to desserts with consistent high-heat performance.

: Bake, sear, and broil everything from vegetables to desserts with consistent high-heat performance. Connected control: Use the Current app to adjust temperatures, track progress, and access guided recipes with the Pizza Build Calculator™.

Use the Current app to adjust temperatures, track progress, and access guided recipes with the Pizza Build Calculator™. Cook anywhere: High-performance electric cooking designed for kitchens, patios, and other plug-in spaces.

The G2 is offered in Eclipse, Slate, and a new Ocean colorway, while the P+ comes in Sand, Slate, and the same new Ocean hue—each combining elevated performance with a sleek, design-forward aesthetic.

Designed for How People Live Today

Current is built around real-world living. By removing friction from outdoor cooking, the brand empowers users to cook more often, entertain more naturally, and turn everyday meals into shared experiences.

Its electric technology offers a more eco-conscious alternative to traditional fuels, reducing emissions while delivering consistent, reliable performance—making outdoor cooking more accessible across a wider range of spaces and environments.

"I'm a culinary content creator, but at my core I'm a home cook—and most of the time, that means working with the space I have," says Tessa Sinatro, Current brand partner. "What's exciting about Current is that it doesn't ask you to compromise. You get real heat, real control, and really great results, all from something you can just plug in. It makes cooking outside feel easy, spontaneous, and actually doable on a regular night."

From perfectly caramelized grilled meats and vegetables to restaurant-quality pizzas, Current enables users to cook creatively and confidently—regardless of space or skill level.

Availability

The Model G2 Electric Grill is now available for pre-order, with general availability beginning May 20, 2026. The Model P+ Electric Pizza Oven will follow in mid-June. All products are available at currentbackyard.com and will also be coming to Amazon soon.

Model G2 Electric Grill — $1,199

— $1,199 Model P+ Electric Pizza Oven — $699

ABOUT CURRENT

Established in 2023 and backed by W. C. Bradley Co., Current is reinventing traditional outdoor cooking through innovative electric technology. Current believes that the joy of outdoor cooking shouldn't be limited. Its award-winning products deliver the same performance and outcomes as traditional open flame cooking, without limitations. Current makes outdoor cooking more accessible and sustainable for everyone, whether they live in a high-rise apartment, a wildfire-prone area, a community with strict HOA rules, or simply want to cook with clean, safe, renewable energy. Its smart features, precise temperatures and app-based expert guidance, make it easier and more enjoyable than ever to achieve best-in-class results, no matter the skill level. Welcome to Current, where outdoor living is possible for every lifestyle. For more information, please visit currentbackyard.com .

SOURCE Current