Current NFL Stars And Former Teammates Cam Jordan And Mark Ingram Are Back For Season Two Of 'Truss Levelz' Podcast On The Players' Tribune

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former New Orleans Saints teammates and best friends Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram, are back for the second season of their podcast 'Truss Levelz' with The Players' Tribune, powered by Minute Media. Brimming with an infectious energy, Jordan and Ingram's larger than life personalities have joined forces yet again with elite guests from the sports and entertainment space to share stories that go beyond their craft.

"We are extremely excited to be back for season two with an unrivaled guest list," said Truss Levelz Co-host and NFL star, Cam Jordan. "Getting to chat with some of the best in the business – whatever that business may be – to exchange stories of triumph, failure, good times and bad is something we certainly do not take for granted."

The podcast is named for Cam and Mark's respective signature slogans, "Levelz" and "Truss." "Truss" is earned not given and is the ultimate form of loyalty while "Levelz" means that you can always reach a higher level. Together, these slogans make not only a phrase, but a way of life that Cam and Mark live by each and every day.

"We can't wait for the fans to dive into this season and hear from guests who have made such an impact in our lives like Drew Brees, Nick Saban, Justin Thomas and more," added Truss Levelz Co-Host Mark Ingram.

Truss Levelz season two is all about legacy, excellence and achieving greatness. Featuring 13 episodes the duo will discuss their journey to the league, debate guests Madden ratings and talk about life out of the spotlight. This season the guys are taking it up to another level - besides all pro high-caliber players they will also talk with Olympians, the best pound for pound fighter in the UFC and an Emmy award winner.

To catch the first episode of Truss Levelz season two, click here.

