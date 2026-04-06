Current or former patients or employees of OrthopedicsNY may be affected by a data incident settlement

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding Sayers v. OrthopedicsNY, LLP, Case No. 2026-CA-00064, Fla. 17th Cir. Ct.1.

A settlement has been reached with OrthopedicsNY, LLP (the "Defendant") in a class action about a data incident that allowed unauthorized access to company computer systems on or about December 28, 2023, that potentially exposed the personally identifiable information ("Private Information") of current and former patients and employees (the "Data Incident"). The case is called Sayers v. OrthopedicsNY, LLP, Case No. 2026-CA-00064, Fla. 17th Cir. Ct.1.

You are included in this Settlement as a Settlement Class Member if you live in the United States and were sent a notice that your Private Information may have been impacted in the Data Incident on or about December 28, 2023.

If approved, the Settlement will provide $1,450,000 to pay all valid claims submitted. You must submit a Claim Form by June 15, 2026, to be eligible for payment. Claims can be submitted for documented losses, up to $2,500, or an alternate cash payment of $50. The amount you receive depends on the total number of valid claims received. Payments will come by check unless you elect to receive payment electronically by PayPal or Venmo.

If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out by June 15, 2026. If you do not agree with the Settlement, you may submit an objection by June 15, 2026. A hearing to determine whether the Settlement will be granted final approval is currently scheduled for June 30, 2026.

For more information, as well as to obtain a Claim Form, visit www.NYOrthosettlement.com or call (833) 319-5494.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration