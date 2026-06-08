Were you notified that your Personal Information may have been compromised in a Data Exposure involving Lemonade Insurance Agency's insurance quotation platform? You may be eligible for benefits from a class action settlement.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding In re Lemonade, Inc. Data Disclosure Litigation, Case No. 1:25-cv-04106-JHR-KHP currently pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The lawsuit is about the alleged data exposure of driver's license numbers ("Personal Information") involving Lemonade's online insurance quote platform, which occurred between April 1, 2023 and September 18, 2024 (i.e., the Data Exposure). The Action asserts claims against the Defendants for negligence, violation of the Driver's Privacy Protection Act, and violation of the New York General Business Law Section 349. Defendants specifically deny any and all wrongdoing.

Am I included? The Settlement Class consists of all living, natural persons residing in the United States whose Personal Information was potentially exposed in the Data Exposure, including all persons who were sent notice of the Data Exposure. The Settlement Class consists of approximately 190,000 individuals.

What does the Settlement provide? If approved by the Court, Defendants will pay $10,500,000 into a Settlement Fund to resolve the Settlement. Settlement Class Members may elect to receive a Documented Loss Payment of up to $10,000 for losses related to the Data Exposure, and a pro rata Cash Fund Payment. Settlement Class Members will also automatically receive three years of Credit Monitoring and Insurance Services ("CMIS").

How do I get a Settlement Payment? You must file a Claim Form online at www.LemonadeDataDisclosureSettlement.com, or print one from the Settlement Website and mail it to the address on the form to get a Settlement Payment. Claim Forms must be submitted or postmarked by September 8, 2026.

What are my other options? If you do nothing, you will not receive a Settlement Payment. You will remain a member of the Settlement Class and will still be able to activate the CMIS code you received. You will give up your rights to sue the Defendants for the claims resolved by this Settlement. If you do not want any Settlement Benefits, but you want to keep your right to sue the Defendants for the claims resolved by this Settlement you must submit a Request for Exclusion. If you do not submit a Request for Exclusion, you may object to the Settlement (on your own or through counsel) and ask the Court for permission to speak at the Final Approval Hearing. The deadline to Request Exclusion or Objection is August 7, 2026.

The Court's Final Approval Hearing. The Court will hold a hearing on September 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET to decide whether to approve the Settlement, Attorneys' fees, Costs, and Expenses, and a $2,000 Service Award payment to each Class Representative. If approved, these amounts will be paid from the Settlement Fund before calculating and distributing Settlement Benefits to Settlement Class Members who submit Valid Claims. You or your lawyer may attend the hearing at your own expense. Settlement Class Members wishing to attend or speak at the Final Approval Hearing may enter an appearance through an attorney.

Want more information? Visit www.LemonadeDataDisclosureSettlement.com for complete details about the Settlement and instructions on how to act on your rights and options. You may also call (833) 447-6429 for more information.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration