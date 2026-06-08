If you purchased any PVC Pipe or PVC Fittings, an antitrust settlement may affect you

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding In re PVC Pipe Antitrust Litigation.

Two new settlements have been reached in a class action lawsuit called In re PVC Pipe Antitrust Litigation, No. 1:24-cv-07639 (the "Action"), which was filed on behalf of Non-Converter Seller Purchasers ("NCSPs") of PVC Pipe and PVC Fittings ("PVC Pipe Systems") and is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (the "Court"). First, NCSPs have reached a settlement with Defendants Atkore Inc., Atkore International, Inc., Atkore Plastic Pipe Corp., Atkore RMCP, Inc., Allied Tube & Conduit Corporation, and affiliated brands Heritage, Queen City Plastics, Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe, and Cor-Tek (hereinafter, "Atkore Defendants"). Second, NCSPs have reached a settlement with Defendants Otter Tail Corporation, Northern Pipe Products, Inc., and Vinyltech Corporation ("Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants," and collectively with Atkore Defendants, "Settling Defendants"). These Settlements apply only to Settling Defendants and do not dismiss claims against other Defendants in the Action. NCSPs allege that Settling Defendants and their co-conspirators conspired and combined to fix, raise, maintain, and stabilize the price of PVC Pipe and PVC Fittings ("PVC Pipe Systems") from January 1, 2020, through at least May 13, 2026, with the intent and expected result of increasing prices of PVC Pipe Systems sold in the United States and its territories, in violation of federal antitrust laws and various state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

If you are a member of either of the NCSP Settlement Classes, your rights will be affected by this case.

Who is a member of the NCSP Settlement Classes?

Members of the NCSP Settlement Classes include all entities and persons who purchased PVC Pipe Systems in the United States between January 1, 2020 through May 13, 2026 (1) directly from a seller that purchased PVC Pipe Systems from a Converter Defendant that was (2) manufactured by a Converter Defendant.

Specifically excluded from the Settlement Classes are (1) the following categories of purchasers: (a) All public water systems that purchased PVC Pipe Products for end-use, including in connection with the treatment or supply of water; (b) All public wastewater systems that purchased PVC Pipe Products for end-use, including for the collection, disposal, or treatment of wastewater; (c) All suppliers of public energy or electricity that purchased PVC Pipe Products for end-use, including in connection with the supply of electricity for public consumption; or (d) All purchasers of PVC Pipe Products that purchased from a seller who purchased the product indirectly from a Converter Defendant; (2) Defendants; the officers, directors, or employees of any Defendant; any entity in which any Defendant has a controlling interest; and any Affiliate, legal representative, heir, or assign of any Defendant, (3) any federal government entities, (4) any judicial officer presiding over this action and the members of his/her immediate family and judicial staff, any juror assigned to this action, and any business majority-owned by any such person, and (5) the following alleged co-conspirators: Core & Main Inc., Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., Fortiline Waterworks, Hajoca Corporation, Porter Pipe & Supply Co., and United Pipe & Steel Corp.

What are your options?

The Settlements require Atkore Defendants to pay $64,000,000 and Northern Pipe, Inc. and Vinyltech Corporation, on behalf of the Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants, to pay $34,000,000 to the NCSP Settlement Classes and provide cooperation in the ongoing litigation against the remaining Defendants.

If you do nothing , you will remain in the NCSP Atkore Defendants Settlement Class and/or the NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Class and may be eligible for a future payment after the Court has approved a claim process.





, you will remain in the NCSP Atkore Defendants Settlement Class and/or the NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Class and may be eligible for a future payment after the Court has approved a claim process. If you remain in the NCSP Atkore Defendants Settlement Class and/or NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Class , you will be bound by the Settlements as they concern the NCSP Atkore Defendants and NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Classes, and you may not pursue a lawsuit on your own against Atkore Defendants or Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants about the claims in the Action. You may choose to remain in both the NCSP Atkore Defendants Settlement Class and the NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Class; OR you may remain in only one of the two Settlement Classes; OR you may exclude yourself from both the NCSP Atkore Defendants Settlement Class and NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Class.





, you will be bound by the Settlements as they concern the NCSP Atkore Defendants and NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Classes, and you may not pursue a lawsuit on your own against Atkore Defendants or Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants about the claims in the Action. You may choose to remain in both the NCSP Atkore Defendants Settlement Class and the NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Class; OR you may remain in only one of the two Settlement Classes; OR you may exclude yourself from both the NCSP Atkore Defendants Settlement Class and NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Class. If you DO NOT want to be a member of the NCSP Atkore Defendants Settlement Class and/or the NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Defendants Settlement Class, you must exclude yourself. Your exclusion request must be received no later than August 7, 2026. You cannot exclude yourself by phone or by email. If you make a proper request for exclusion, you will not be legally bound by the Settlement(s).

Full instructions on how to exclude yourself or your business are available at www.PVCantitrust.com.

Do Members of the NCSP Settlement Classes need to hire a lawyer?

Members of the NCSP Atkore Settlement Class and NCSP Northern Pipe and Vinyltech Settlement Class are represented by NCSP Interim Co-Lead Counsel. You will not be personally responsible for their fees and expenses. At some point in the future, NCSP Interim Co-Lead Counsel will apply to the Court for attorneys' fees, litigation expenses, and service awards for named representatives associated with the Lawsuit. A copy of the motion for reimbursement of litigation expenses will be available at www.PVCantitrust.com.

You may hire your own attorney, at your own expense. If you hire a lawyer to speak for you or to appear in Court, your lawyer must file a Notice of Appearance.

The Court's Fairness Hearing.

The Court will hold a Fairness Hearing on September 15, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Central to consider whether the Settlements are fair, reasonable, and adequate. If there are objections, the Court will consider them then.

This is only a summary. More details about the proposed Settlements and instructions on how to object or exclude yourself are available at www.PVCantitrust.com or by calling (833) 890-9261. You may also write with questions to In re PVC Antitrust Litigation, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration