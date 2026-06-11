Current Secures $80 Million Series E at $1.5 Billion Valuation Following Third Consecutive Year of 70%+ Growth

Record growth, expanding product adoption, and strong unit economics position Current for profitability in 2026

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Current, the consumer fintech platform helping everyday Americans improve their financial lives, today announced an $80 million Series E equity financing at a $1.5 billion valuation led by Springcoast Partners. This funding builds upon previous backing from Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global Management, Avenir, Foundation Capital, Wellington Management, Sapphire Ventures and QED Investors.

In conjunction with the financing, Current expanded its financing partnership with Cross River, increasing the company's capacity to scale its liquidity and credit products as customer demand continues to accelerate. Additionally, Current also expanded and extended its existing multi-year commitment from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund, which has allowed the company to rapidly grow while continuing to invest in product and engineering.

As part of the investment, Springcoast Partners will join Current's Board of Directors.

The financing comes as Current enters its third consecutive year of growth exceeding 70%, advances toward profitability in 2026, and continues building the operational scale, governance, and financial profile expected of a public company. The milestone underscores Current's emergence as one of the leading scaled consumer fintech platforms in the United States.

"Over the last several years we've focused relentlessly on building products that solve real financial problems for everyday Americans," said Stuart Sopp, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Current. "That focus has driven three consecutive years of more than 70% growth, strong unit economics, and a crossing over to profitability. This investment reflects confidence in the strength of our business, our progress toward public market readiness, and the value we're creating for millions of members. We're building a durable company designed to deliver long-term value for our members, employees, and shareholders."

Current serves millions of Americans with products designed to help them access liquidity, manage cash flow, build savings, and improve their financial outcomes. The company's growth has been fueled by significant investments in technology and AI infrastructure, enabling it to deliver highly personalized financial experiences at scale while maintaining strong operating leverage.

"Current has been at the forefront of innovation in banking, with a modern, cloud-native platform and product depth that better serves the needs of customers," said Chris Dederick, Partner at Springcoast Partners.

"Current has built a platform with comprehensive banking solutions that are making real differences in people's lives," added Holger Staude, Managing Partner at Springcoast Partners. "Their growth over the last few years shows the proven demand for their products and the unique value they're providing. We're proud to support Stuart and the team as they enter their next phase of growth."

The new capital will support continued investment in product innovation, AI-powered financial services, and the expansion of Current's banking, payments, liquidity, and credit offerings, helping more Americans access the tools they need to improve their financial lives.

About Current

Current is a leading consumer fintech platform helping everyday Americans improve their financial lives. We're focused on building integrated solutions to solve needs that stand between Americans and their financial goals, making it easier for everyone to build the future they deserve. To learn more about us, visit http://www.current.com or download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

Current is backed by investments from Springcoast Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global Management, Avenir, Foundation Capital, Wellington Management, Sapphire Ventures, General Catalyst, Cross River, and QED Investors.

About Springcoast Partners

Established in 2023, Springcoast is a New York-based growth equity firm focused on partnering with market leading software and technology companies. To learn more about Springcoast, please visit www.springcoast.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Bruehl

VP of Communications, Current

[email protected]

SOURCE Current