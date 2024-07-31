Curriculum Associates Appoints Kelly Sia as CEO; Current CEO Rob Waldron to Become Chairman

Sia, the company's current president, will succeed Waldron effective January 1, 2025

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates (CA), an education technology company guided by the core purpose of improving learning outcomes for all students, has appointed Kelly Sia as its next chief executive officer. Sia will replace current CEO Rob Waldron, who will become chairman of the Board of Directors and serve as a strategic advisor to the company.

Sia's appointment as CEO is part of a long-planned succession following Waldron's 17-year tenure. When she succeeds Waldron on January 1, 2025, Sia will become just the third CEO of the company in the past 40 years. Sia joined CA in 2020 with more than 20 years of leadership experience in large consumer and information management companies. She has served as chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and president while at CA. Waldron has run CA since 2008 after taking over from longtime CEO and co-founder Frank Ferguson, who led the company for 25 years.

"This is a pivotal moment in education, and Kelly is the ideal leader to chart the course for CA's future," said Waldron. "Kelly has strong operational and strategic acumen and a deep understanding of our unique service model. Her passion for our purpose and our people fuels her leadership. I promised Frank that my successor would carry our mission forward as he had, and as I have. Kelly is the clear answer to that promise."

Waldron has led CA during a period of extraordinary growth. Today, CA serves nearly 40 percent of students in Grades K—8 in the United States and half of the nation's English Learners with a portfolio of award-winning assessment and instructional programs.

The company puts a tremendous focus on talent, winning multiple awards each year as a top national employer. Under Waldron's leadership, the employee base has grown from 105 team members in 2008 to more than 2,500 today. Forty percent of these team members are in service roles, ensuring educators and their students have the support and resources needed to make meaningful learning gains. A sustained commitment to technological innovation, fueled by industry-leading reinvestment in research and development, ensures CA's programs continue to evolve to engage all learners and support teachers.

"Rob's vision, nuanced understanding of the ever-evolving education landscape, and relentless focus on talent have propelled this company to where it is today," Sia said. "His leadership transformed CA from a print-only publisher to an industry-leading edtech provider supporting engagement and growth for all students. He will remain an invaluable advisor for our entire leadership team, and I am honored to continue building on our vision and leading this remarkable organization in expanding our impact."

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC