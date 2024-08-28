Curriculum Associates Celebrates 2025 Extraordinary Educators™ through Second Annual Leadership Collaborative Supporting the Professional Growth of Rising School Principals Nationwide

A total of 20 principals from 14 states were chosen for their exemplary practices and use of Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® programs.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates celebrates its second year of the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative (EELC) to support the professional growth of rising school principals nationwide. The 2025 class boasts 20 principals representing schools across 14 states who will have the opportunity to receive monthly, high-quality professional learning seminars and grow as leaders while they work in small cohorts to analyze data, strategically plan for the academic year ahead, and share information with different constituencies.

"The Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative gives leaders the time and space to connect, collaborate, and build positive school cultures," said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "Through connecting with one another, these extraordinary educators can take the best practices back to their districts. We look forward to watching this talented and driven group of educators progress in their profession. We know they will continue to serve their school communities with innovative new methods to help each student thrive."

Each principal participating in the EELC has been in their current role for three years or fewer. They have experience using i-Ready and/or Ready® for two or more years, lead staff who illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate schoolwide innovation and engagement practices for students, are eager to grow as leaders, and champion high standards for student achievement and equity.

As part of the leadership collaborative experience, these Extraordinary Educators will participate in a flipped classroom design to learn, meet, and virtually collaborate in small groups. Discussions will focus on building school culture, analyzing data to enhance student learning, forming learning partnerships, cultivating joy and connection, engaging in self-care, building community, celebrating teacher and student success, and more. The principals in the collaborative will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events. To learn more about the 2024–2025 EELC, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators.

