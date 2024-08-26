Curriculum Associates Celebrates Schools Nationwide for Remarkable Growth in Reading and Mathematics

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named more than 170 schools nationwide as 2024 i-Ready Super Stretch Schools for demonstrating remarkable growth in reading and mathematics this past school year. The schools, located across more than 30 states and Washington, DC, were selected based on their i-Ready Diagnostic data from the 2023–2024 school year, which showed students attained notable Stretch Growth®.

As students across the country need continued support to recover from pandemic-related learning losses, these Super Stretch Schools exemplify how data-driven, personalized instruction can set up every learner for success and improve student achievement.

"Stretch Growth helps students exceed typical learning trajectories by providing ambitious, yet attainable, goals to reach grade-level proficiency," said Emily McCann, senior vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "Helping every child reach their potential can be a daunting task, but these schools and their educators have encouraged and empowered their students to grow in exceptional ways. We are proud to recognize all of the educators, students, and families at Super Stretch Schools for their hard work and commitment to excellence."

i-Ready, which serves more than 13 million students nationwide, is an award-winning comprehensive tool designed to support personalized learning experiences. The program combines powerful assessments for Grades K–12 with effective instruction in reading and mathematics for Grades K–8. By connecting assessment directly with instruction, i-Ready supports educators in creating an enriching classroom experience with highly personalized instructional materials that drive growth and proficiency for students.

Meeting Stretch Growth targets within i-Ready puts students on the path toward proficiency, regardless of their starting grade-level placement. The program also helps students who have placed at or above grade-level proficiency maintain and polish these advanced proficiency standards. To qualify for the Super Stretch School recognition, schools must have at least 200 students, with 55 percent or more of these students reaching Stretch Growth in reading or mathematics.

More about i-Ready

i-Ready provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the i-Ready Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for teacher-led instruction, set an i-Ready Personalized Instruction path individualized for each student, and identify students' differentiated growth goals for the year. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic help students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continue throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

Today the i-Ready program serves more than 13 million students and approximately one-third of all Grades K–8 students in the United States.

To learn more about i-Ready, visit CurriculumAssociates.com.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

