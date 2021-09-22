Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Classroom Mathematics for Grades 6-8 Named a Highly Rated, "All Green" Program by EdReports.org

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Classroom Mathematics for Grades 6–8 was recently named a highly rated program by EdReports.org, an independent nonprofit that conducts evidence-based reviews of instructional materials. After undergoing a comprehensive review using the organization's updated and more rigorous evaluation rubric, expert educators from EdReports.org found the standards-aligned core math program met expectations for all evaluation criteria across Grades 6–8.

EdReports.org conducts extensive third-party reviews to increase the capacity of teachers, administrators, and leaders to seek, identify, and demand the highest quality instructional materials to improve and deepen student learning. The organization's review process includes a three-gateway system in which a "green" rating signifies that the program meets expectations for a given set of criteria.

i-Ready Classroom Mathematics for Grades 6–8 met the expectations of all criteria for each grade level with a "green" rating across the following:

Gateway 1—Focus & Coherence: looks at how well a program aligns to the standards and makes connections to previous learning and future learning Gateway 2—Rigor & Mathematical Practices: looks at how a program fully integrates all of the Standards for Mathematical Practice as intended Gateway 3—Usability: looks at the program's design of student materials, resources available to support instruction, and support for teachers

With this latest review, the complete i-Ready Classroom Mathematics program for Grades K–8 now has an "all-green" rating from EdReports.org. The complete program has been identified as attending to the full meaning of all of the Mathematical Practices, which are the standards common across all grade levels that focus on the classroom activities and student habits. These standards define what it means for students to be mathematically proficient.

"We believe all-green ratings should be the standard for any and all of our math programs," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "This latest review keeps up our long history of receiving top ratings from EdReports.org and reinforces the power of i-Ready Classroom Mathematics in helping educators deliver meaningful and effective math instruction for all K–8 students regardless of the learning environment."

i-Ready Classroom Mathematics helps teachers deliver discourse-based instruction while empowering students to think mathematically and discuss mathematical ideas. Its printed and online grade-differentiated resources work cohesively to support the teaching and learning process. The program uses multiple-day lessons and instructional routines to help students understand important mathematical concepts, make connections between multiple mathematical strategies, and deepen their conceptual understanding by leading the majority of the classroom discussion. There are also frequent opportunities for practice and assessment to ensure that students understand concepts and to help teachers make instructional decisions.

The program includes a variety of professional learning resources that are built into the beginning of every unit and embedded within every lesson. It also offers professional guidance for supporting English Learners, including language differentiation strategies that provide scaffolds for the five WIDA language proficiency levels and ideas for community and cultural responsiveness that can be incorporated during the lesson.

When used with i-Ready Diagnostic and its Prerequisites report, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics also helps educators further understand unfinished learning, identify student gaps, and effectively balance instruction of prerequisite skills and current grade-level content.

To learn more about i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, visit i-ReadyClassroomMathematics.com/LearnMore. To learn more about the EdReports.org results and evaluation, visit EdReports.org.

