Curriculum Associates Launches Extraordinary Educators™ Leadership Collaborative to Support the Professional Growth of Rising School Principals Nationwide

A total of 16 principals from 16 states are chosen for their exemplar practices and use of Curriculum Associates' programs

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates recently launched its Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative to support the professional growth of rising school principals nationwide. Through this program, the inaugural class of 16 principals representing schools across 16 states will have the opportunity to receive monthly, high-quality professional development and grow as leaders as they work in small cohorts to analyze data, learn to plan strategically, and share information with different constituencies.

"A major focus of the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative is giving leaders time and space for connecting as well as collaborating with each other on the importance of building positive school cultures," said Danielle Sullivan, national director of content and implementation at Curriculum Associates. "We look forward to working with this stellar group of highly motivated and highly passionate educators as they progress in their profession and learn new ways to further serve their school communities. And, we look forward to celebrating their successes along the way."

All of the principals participating in the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative have been in their current role for three or less years. They additionally have experience using i-Ready® and/or Ready® for two or more years, lead staff who illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate schoolwide innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, champion equity, and are eager to grow as leaders.

Throughout the year, the class of principals will participate in a flipped classroom design, where they will learn, meet, and collaborate virtually in small groups around important leadership topics. This includes discussions around building school culture, using data to accelerate student learning, forming learning partnerships, cultivating joy and connection, engaging in self-care, building community, celebrating teacher and student success, and more.

The principals in the collaborative will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity for greater professional development and collaboration around my own leadership, and particularly my leadership in growing and expanding our data culture in my building and district," said Tim Baynes, principal of Sunny Hills Elementary School in Sammamish, Washington, who was selected for the 2023 class. "Additionally, the opportunity to collaborate with leaders beyond my district is something I find very exciting at this point in my career."

To learn about the 2023–2024 Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative, visit https://www.curriculumassociates.com/extraordinary-educators.

