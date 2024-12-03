Curriculum Associates Selects 29 Education Professionals for Its 2025 Class of Extraordinary Educators™

Educators from Grades K–8 were chosen for pioneering interactive and engaging classroom settings, largely through their implementation of i-Ready® and i-Ready Classroom Mathematics products.

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates recently named its 2025 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects teachers from across the country who go above and beyond for their students in Grades K–8. This year's 29 selected educators, representing 15 states, exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®. These educators have promoted growth and achievement through formal assessments, pioneered innovative engagement tactics, served as stewards for high expectations and student achievement, and created equitable environments in their classrooms.

"The impact these teachers make create ripple effects in their communities and across the country," said Emily McCann, senior vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "We are delighted to celebrate these remarkable educators and the transformative work they do for their students. Our Extraordinary Educators, selected from hundreds of nominations and submissions, embody the profound role education plays in unlocking new opportunities for student success."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles—from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates, previous Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

This class of Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of their distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and trailblaze new and unique ways to prepare the next generation of learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

