Curve Dental Launches Curve Care+, A Native Clinical AI Suite Built for Modern Dentistry

New voice-driven AI suite helps dental teams streamline documentation, charting, and perio workflows directly inside Curve's cloud-based practice management platform.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Dental®, the leading provider of all-in-one, cloud-based dental practice management software, today announced the launch of Curve Care+, a native, voice-driven clinical AI suite designed to help providers reduce documentation burden, streamline charting, and create more time for patient care.

Curve Care+ helps dental teams streamline clinical documentation, charting, and perio workflows with native AI built directly into Curve Dental’s cloud-based platform

Embedded directly into the Curve platform, Curve Care+ introduces three native AI-powered solutions—Notes+, Charting+, and Perio+—giving dental teams ambient intelligence that lives in their existing clinical workflows, without bolted-on extensions, separate logins, or disconnected third-party tools.

"Dental teams are under constant pressure to do more with less time," said Suzanne Henderson, Chief Technology Officer at Curve Dental. "Curve Care+ was built to further simplify the tools providers already use every day, helping teams work more efficiently while preserving the human connection at the center of patient care."

A New Approach to Clinical Documentation

Curve Care+ is designed around a simple goal: ensuring documentation happens while care is happening—not during lunch breaks, between appointments, or after hours.

Offered as part of the broader Curve+ AI Suite, the Curve Care+ clinical AI solution includes the following:

Notes+ ambiently captures clinical conversations and drafts provider-ready notes in either SOAP format or the practice's own templates.

ambiently captures clinical conversations and drafts provider-ready notes in either SOAP format or the practice's own templates. Charting+ enables providers to update the odontogram through voice commands as they call out conditions, tooth statuses, and charting shortcuts.

enables providers to update the odontogram through voice commands as they call out conditions, tooth statuses, and charting shortcuts. Perio+ allows hygienists to complete periodontal charting independently using voice commands for pocket depths and conditions.

Curve Care+ also extends beyond the operatory. Providers can capture voice notes in the Curve Mobile app, supporting the way dental teams move both across operatories and on-the-go.

Creating More Capacity Across the Clinical Day

As staffing challenges continue to affect practices, Curve Care+ serves as a workforce multiplier—helping providers and hygienists complete documentation more efficiently, reduce administrative burden, and create additional clinical capacity without increasing headcount.

With Curve Care+, practices can:

Reduce time spent on manual documentation

Minimize after-hours charting and administrative work

Complete restorative and periodontal charting through voice-driven workflows

Improve provider focus during patient interactions

Deliver clearer, more comprehensive clinical narratives that help increase first-pass acceptance

Eliminate the need for disconnected third-party AI tools

Keep patient information within a secure, HIPAA-compliant environment

Early users have reported that their practices are saving over 4 hours of daily documentation, including completing perio exams 50% faster with the new AI tools. These efficiencies help practices do more with existing staff while maintaining a high standard of care.

Building the Future of Dental Practice Management

The launch of Curve Care+ marks another step in Curve Dental's strategy to bring purpose-built intelligence into clinical, financial, and patient engagement workflows.

"We are focused on practical AI that solves real operational challenges across the practice—from clinical documentation to revenue cycle and patient engagement—without forcing teams into disconnected systems," added Henderson.

Curve Care+ is now available for dental practices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit curvedental.com/curve-care.

About Curve Dental

Curve Dental provides the leading all-in-one cloud-based practice management software for dental professionals and practices across the United States and Canada. From the start, the company has been singularly focused on the dental industry and is committed to delivering the best all-in-one dental practice management and patient engagement software for practices of all sizes. Curve Dental is privately held, with operations in Provo, Utah; Alpharetta, Georgia; Calgary, Alberta; and Aberdeen, Scotland. Curve Dental is proud to be named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award winner. Visit www.curvedental.com or call 1-888-910-HERO for more information.

SOURCE Curve Dental