Curve Dental named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award winner

A people-first culture drives the service excellence that sets Curve apart

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Dental®, a leading provider of cloud-based practice management software for dental professionals, today announced it has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award winner. The award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey administered by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program for the last two decades.

Curve Dental recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces winner, highlighting the dental software company's team-driven culture shaping its award-winning service and support.

In a competitive dental software market, Curve Dental has built its name on something that can't be replicated by software alone: best-in-class customer service. And it starts from within. When employees feel supported, valued, and genuinely invested in their work, that energy translates directly into the experience dental practices receive every day — from the technology they rely on to the people who stand behind it.

When asked to describe Curve Dental's culture in their own words, employees used terms like "friendly", "inclusive", "supportive", and "team-oriented". Survey results highlighted particular strengths in manager effectiveness — with employees reporting that their managers actively support their growth, respect their time, and genuinely care about their concerns.

"In the dental software space, our customer service and product set us apart — and that doesn't happen by accident," said Jana Macon, President of Curve Dental. "It happens because we have a team that genuinely wants to be here and shares a unified vision to serve our customers with purpose and passion. We've always believed that when you invest in your people, it shows up everywhere — in the product, in the support we offer our customers, and in the relationships we build across the dental community."

Curve Dental's core values — collaborative, focused, trustworthy, gracious, and innovative — shape how teams work together and how the company shows up for the dental practices it continues to serve. The company strives to foster an environment where every employee feels heard, supported, and connected to work that matters.

"Every decision our practices make is about their patients. Every decision we make is about our practices. That's why being named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces winner matters — not only as a milestone for us, but as validation of how we show up for our dental practices," adds Macon. "This recognition is proof that a purpose-driven team creates happy customers, and that's the foundation everything else is built on."

To learn more about working at Curve Dental and explore open opportunities, visit https://www.curvedental.com/careers.

About Curve Dental: Curve Dental provides the leading all-in-one cloud-based practice management software for dental professionals and practices across the United States and Canada. From the start, the company has been singularly focused on the dental industry and is committed to delivering the best all-in-one dental practice management and patient engagement software for practices of all sizes. Curve Dental is privately held, with operations in Provo, Utah; Alpharetta, Georgia; Calgary, Alberta; and Aberdeen, Scotland. Curve Dental is proud to be named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award winner. Visit www.curvedental.com or call 1-888-910-HERO for more information.

SOURCE Curve Dental