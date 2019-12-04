Custom-Built, Tuscan-Inspired Estate in Suburban NJ Heads to Luxury Auction® Dec 14th

The impressive residence is sited upon an elevated, 2-acre parcel that provides extensive views of the surrounding communities. Its handsome, stone-and-stucco exterior includes "butterfly" staircases leading to the front entry and terrace, while the rear of the estate boasts spectacular outdoor living areas that include an outdoor kitchen and dining area, in addition to a multi-level pool complete with a spa and wading/reflecting areas.

"When I stepped outside to the pool area, it immediately brought to mind a glitzy wedding I had attended a few years ago at what is considered one of the premier venues in Lake Como, Italy," noted Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's President and founder. "I attribute that to the exquisite attention to detail and quality of construction at Villa di Sogni."

As noted in a recent Wall Street Journal article, planning and construction on Villa di Sogni took more than six years (and was undertaken by the owners with a "blank-check" mentality). The estate offers 7 beds, 10 full and 6 half baths throughout three living levels. While a complete list of the estate's features is quite extensive, its more notable amenities include two gourmet kitchens, a formal dining room with glass-enclosed wine showcase, home theater, digital golf simulation room, full wet bar with temperature-controlled wine cellar, dedicated conference room, sprawling master suite and extensive security/audio/visual systems.

More information on the upcoming, luxury auction can be found online at NewJerseyLuxuryAuction.com or by contacting Platinum's project manager, Chase Boruff, at 800.853.2101. Open house previews are scheduled daily between the hours of 12 and 5pm, until the auction date. Bidders must register to participate in the sale by 5pm ET on Friday, December 13th. Contact Platinum for registration details.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $908 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.5 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

