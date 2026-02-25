OPTICAL POLISHING PITCH READY TO USE WITHOUT MIXING

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a full line of petroleum-free optical polishing pitch offered in five hardness grades that are ready to use by just slicing, melting, and pouring onto the lap.

Meller's Gugolz Optical Polishing Pitch is made from all-natural wood resin to prevent contamination of the polishing media and substrate. Ready to use by slicing, melting, and pouring onto the lap, this high-purity pitch comes in five grades from very-soft to very-hard with melting points from 52oC to 87oC and is ideal for blocking, lapping, and polishing precision optics.

Featuring highly controlled batch-to-batch consistency, users of Meller's Gugolz Optical Polishing Pitch can precisely match the grades of pitch to meet their specific needs. It is ideally suited for use with virtually any substrate including CaF2, germanium, quartz, sapphire, silicon, ZnSe, ZnS, and other optical materials.

Meller's Gugolz Optical Polishing Pitch is priced at $45.00 (list) per 1 kg container; packaged 12 per box.

Sapphire Specialists

Precision Optics Fabrication

Using highly efficient, proprietary finishing processes that we've refined over the years, we fabricate high-precision optical components made from sapphire, one of the hardest and most durable materials on earth. We also finish other materials including Spinel, ALON®, ZnS, Ge, Si, optical glass and more. Configurations we provide include windows, spherical lenses, prisms, and domes available from stock or made to precise customer specifications. We are known for delivering your optical components on-time and as-specified and look forward to having an opportunity to become your precision optics vendor.

ITAR REGISTERED – ISO 9001:2015 REGISTERED – DFARS/NIST COMPLIANT – MADE IN THE USA

