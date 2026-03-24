SAPPHIRE WINDOWS WITHSTAND EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS

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Meller Optics, Inc.

Mar 24, 2026, 07:05 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated robust and optically clear sapphire windows for protecting vision systems in drones, hypersonic aircraft, and other weapon systems.

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Highly abrasion resistant, chemically inert, and impervious to water, Meller Flat Sapphire Windows feature Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond, making them ideal for protecting vision systems and sensors on drones and ground weapons systems operating in extreme environments.
Highly abrasion resistant, chemically inert, and impervious to water, Meller Flat Sapphire Windows feature Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond, making them ideal for protecting vision systems and sensors on drones and ground weapons systems operating in extreme environments.

Meller Flat Sapphire Windows feature Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond, making them ideal for protecting vision systems and sensors on drones flying in extreme environments. Manufactured to specification with varying sizes and mounting characteristics, they transmit from the UV to IR and can withstand temperatures up to 1,000oC and pressures to 10,000 psi.

Highly abrasion resistant, chemically inert, and impervious to water, Meller Flat Sapphire Windows have surface finishes ranging from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe, and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs, depending upon configuration. Ideally suited for military applications they can me made in sizes from 0.250" to 10" O.D.

Meller Flat Sapphire Windows are priced according to configuration and quantity; manufactured in the USA and the firm is ITAR Registered and DFARS certified. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
www.melleroptics.com

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.

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