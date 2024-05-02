Customer Demand Brings Tuscadero Color to Jeep® Gladiator Pickup for the First Time

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tuscadero debuts on Jeep® Gladiator, the world's most off-road capable midsize truck and the only pickup to offer true open-air freedom

Tuscadero comes to Gladiator following popular runs on the iconic Jeep Wrangler

Available to order now at a U.S. MSRP of $895 and arriving at Jeep dealers this summer

"The audacious& Tuscadero exterior paint color made famous on the iconic Jeep® Wrangler, is now available for first time on Jeep Gladiator, the world’s most off-road capable midsize truck."

The Jeep® community asked and Jeep brand delivered. Tuscadero, the audacious, deep and intense chromatic magenta exterior paint color, made famous on the iconic Jeep Wrangler, is now available for first time on Jeep Gladiator, the world's most off-road capable midsize truck.

"Our passionate Jeep fans asked for this limited-run color on Gladiator. We heard them," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. "Now Gladiator is both the only pickup to deliver open air freedom and the only pickup available in Tuscadero."

Some 30,000 customers placed orders for Tuscadero when it debuted in 2021 on Wrangler, making it an all-star in the lineup of vivid, limited-edition colors, including Gobi, Gecko, Chief and Nacho, that add customization and appeal to Jeep brand vehicles from the factory. Tuscadero debuted on the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler last month and will arrive in dealerships this summer.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator is now available in eight exterior colors, including Tuscadero and new-for-2024 Anvil, plus multiple open-air freedom options, including three removable top options, two removable door options and a folding windshield.

Tuscadero is available to order now through the end of the 2024 model year at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $895 on Gladiator Sport, Mojave and Rubicon. It expands to additional trims later this quarter and arrives in showrooms this summer.

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Gladiator is engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, building on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep pickup trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility.

For 2024, Jeep Gladiator brings more capability, more refinement, new technology, more standard safety features and more content at a lower starting U.S. MSRP than the outgoing model. Standard for 2024 are new first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above), standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above), standard Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class standard 12.3-inch touchscreen radio and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Featuring a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and a versatile cargo box, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with unsurpassed 4x4 max towing of up to 7,700 pounds and best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 pounds.

Gladiator was ranked No. 1 for new-vehicle quality among midsize trucks in the *J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS).

*Jeep Gladiator received the lowest rate of reported problems in a tie among midsize pickups in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study of new vehicle owners' experiences after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

