Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle

"The speed of innovation can be daunting and become a major distraction for customer experience professionals," said Des Cahill, vice president and head CX Evangelist, Oracle. "To help our customers spend more time using technology to create breakthrough experiences, and less time agonizing over how technologies are changing, we bring together trusted business applications that can support sales, service, marketing and commerce professionals."

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace enables sales, service, marketing and commerce professionals to easily browse, evaluate and choose from hundreds of trusted business applications that are designed to meet unique business needs. This flexibility and choice empowers Oracle CX Cloud Suite customers to quickly and easily take advantage of the latest innovations in areas ranging from augmented and virtual reality to the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to keep up with changing customer expectations. Examples of innovative customer experience applications that customer experience professionals can take advantage of to seamlessly extend Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite applications include:

Addshoppers is the leading data-driven customer recovery and acquisition platform. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm called ShopperScore along with a network of 100M+ shopper profiles across 8,000+ brands, Addshoppers enables Oracle Commerce Cloud to know where shoppers are stuck in the customer journey and activate those shoppers through multiple channels including onsite, email, and media buys.

Duel is a customer advocacy marketing platform that helps brands and retailers turn their customers into advocates to build emotional connection and help make every element of their marketing, advertising and commerce more effective. By integrating into the Oracle CX Cloud Suite, Duel manages and automates customer advocacy such as visual testimonials, content and visual referrals at every stage of the customer journey.

Glympse is a pioneer in location services that helps organizations improve customer satisfaction by eliminating the friction and anxiety of product and service delivery experiences. Glympse enhances Oracle Service Cloud by adding multiple proactive customer notifications and an interactive experience that culminates in a live map view and ETA of a representative on the way, plus immediate feedback collection. Companies alleviate the customer pain of waiting without knowing and empower the modern customer with digital self-service experiences that fit their channel preferences.

ITC Infotech is a specialized global full-service technology solutions provider that offers an augmented reality (AR) solution for connected service to help Oracle CX Cloud Suite customers make the shift to a service-based revenue model. ITC Infotech helps Oracle clients, across B2B and B2C industries, reimagine the service experience they deliver by transforming self-service, assisted-service and field-service interactions.

Kahuna uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help marketplace and e-commerce businesses drive revenue, optimize buyer and seller engagement and generate more customer demand. Kahuna enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to optimize their email subject lines, send timely and relevant multi-channel messages and gain deep insight into buyer and seller behavior in order to drive liquidity.

LookBookHQ activates passive content by always promoting the next best asset to visitors in-session, accelerating buyer education and qualification. LookBookHQ gives Oracle Eloqua customers access to rich insights about the content buyers consume and the channels that drive the highest engagement, along with Engaged Intent: a leading indicator of sales readiness and marketing performance.

Lionbridge allows the intent of content to be understood across multiple markets by using local language resources for translation and transcreation. Lionbridge enables Oracle Eloqua customers to translate and localize emails, landing pages and videos from their working environment.

Mintigo delivers intelligent customer engagement powered by predictive analytics and AI for enterprise marketing and sales. Mintigo enables Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Sales Cloud customers to extend the value of predictive marketing and sales directly into marketing and sales workflows, campaigns and lead management processes.

ThinkDeeply is an applied AI company that delivers enterprise visual search capabilities that empower e-commerce and customer service professionals to improve the customer experience. ThinkDeeply enables Oracle Service Cloud customers to improve the customer experience by empowering self-service customers, agents and field-service personnel to quickly identify products and locate relevant information through pictures.

ThingWorx is PTC's industry-leading industrial innovation platform that is designed to rapidly deliver Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications and AR experiences that unlock the value of the converged digital and physical worlds. ThingWorx enables Oracle Service Cloud customers to infuse AR technology in Oracle applications to bring robust and immersive experiences to life.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customer-experience-professionals-embrace-innovation-with-oracle-300627889.html

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://oracle.com

