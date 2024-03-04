Customer Success Platform, ZapScale Unveils Unified Customer Communication View

Empowering B2B SaaS Companies to Deliver Seamless Customer Experiences

DOVER, Del. , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZapScale, the leading provider of AI-powered customer success platforms, today announced the launch of its Unified Customer Communication View, a new feature that empowers B2B SaaS companies to understand and respond to customer needs with unmatched clarity and efficiency.

In today's complex customer engagement landscape, businesses juggle multiple platforms like Slack, Intercom, and E-mail, resulting in fragmented conversations and lost productivity. Crucial information gets siloed, making it difficult for customer success teams to gain a holistic view and deliver seamless customer experiences.

ZapScale's Unified Customer Communication View shatters these silos by seamlessly integrating with popular communication platforms. All customer engagements, across different channels, are collated into a single, unified timeline, providing a 360-degree view of the customer communication. This eliminates the need to switch between platforms, saving time and ensuring critical information never gets lost.

"Customer success hinges on understanding your customers holistically," says Manasij Ganguli, CEO of ZapScale. "Our Unified Communications View bridges the communication gap, empowering teams to build stronger relationships, proactively address pain points, and drive higher customer satisfaction. It's the single source of truth for all customer-conversations across platforms, leading to happier customers and thriving businesses."

ZapScale's Unified Customer Communications View is available immediately to all existing and new customers on the Growth plan.

About ZapScale

ZapScale is a Customer Success Platform designed for B2B SaaS companies, focussed on small and medium-sized enterprises. The platform equips customer success teams with the tools they need to effectively monitor and manage their customers. With over 40 pre-built KPIs, 50 out-of-the-box playbooks, and integrations across multiple sources, ZapScale provides evidence-based, conjecture-free, and accurate customer health scores.

