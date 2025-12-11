Customers Can Now Buy the 2026 Honda Ridgeline in St. John's, Newfoundland

Shoppers searching for a tough, versatile and adventure-ready pickup can now explore the 2026 Honda Ridgeline at Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A fresh wave of capability has officially arrived as Steele Honda announces that the 2026 Honda Ridgeline is now available for shoppers seeking a durable, versatile midsize pickup with real everyday usefulness. Built with reliability and strength at its core, the newest Ridgeline steps into the market with more confidence, more muscle and a design that looks ready for any challenge.

Power surges through this model thanks to a 3.5-liter Direct Injection SOHC i-VTEC® V6 engine. With as much as 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque on tap, this powertrain helps the pickup move heavy loads, merge quickly or climb steep roads with ease. A towing capacity of 2,267 kg means the truck can pull small campers, utility trailers or even a pair of ATVs without hesitation. Combined with fully independent front and rear suspension, the Ridgeline delivers a ride that stays composed over broken pavement or gravel-covered trails.

Style plays a major role in its presence. A bold front grille, muscular stance, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and dual chrome exhaust finishers give the vehicle a serious, confident look. LED headlights, taillights and fog lights brighten dim roads or foggy mornings, while the dual-action tailgate can drop down for longer cargo or swing open for quicker access—ideal for loading tools, coolers or camping gear.

Storage flexibility remains one of Ridgeline's biggest strengths. The Lockable In-Bed Trunk™ provides a secure space large enough for toolboxes, sporting equipment or worksite materials. Inside, 60/40 lift-up rear seats create room for larger items such as folded tents, musical instruments or small appliances.

Comfort and technology take center stage in the cabin. A 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated steering wheel and heated front seats create a warm, inviting space during cold Newfoundland mornings. Rear passengers benefit from available heated seats as well. A 9-inch touchscreen anchors the tech layout, connecting passengers to Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, HondaLink™ and an available premium audio system. Wireless charging, multiple USB ports and a 7-inch digital meter display add modern convenience throughout.

Honda Sensing® safety features—including Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information and Cross Traffic Monitor—work together to help deliver awareness and security on crowded highways or in tight parking lots. Intelligent Traction Management and the i-VTM4™ AWD system strengthen confidence on snow, mud or wet coastal roads.

Steele Honda now welcomes the arrival of this well-rounded pickup at 547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8. Shoppers can request more details or availability information by calling 709-700-9911.

