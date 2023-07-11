Customers Rank Trend Vision One as Leading XDR Platform

News provided by

Trend Micro Incorporated

11 Jul, 2023, 11:18 ET

End users highlight Trend's expansive detection and response offering

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced another major customer endorsement for its leading Trend Vision One platform. Customers ranked its Trend Vision One XDR Platform second out of 59 XDR vendors on the latest Summer 2023 G2 Grid.

To find out more about the G2 Grid for XDR (Summer), visit: https://www.g2.com/categories/extended-detection-and-response-xdr-platforms

Continue Reading

"Global organizations are increasingly turning to XDR to detect and respond to threats across their IT environment, but not all solutions are created equal," said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend. "As the G2 Grid once again illustrates, we're consistently staying ahead of the market by anticipating and proactively meeting needs across the industry."

G2 is one of the world's largest software review platforms and a trusted, impartial source of information which prospective buyers often consult in the early stages of their journey.

In addition to being ranked a leader in terms of market presence and customer satisfaction, Trend Vision One also received several "badges" for the Summer 2023 G2 Grid, including:

  • Leader: Mid-Market
  • Leader: Enterprise
  • Best Results: Enterprise
  • Best Usability: Enterprise
  • Best Relationship: Summer 2023
  • Momentum Leader
  • Leader: Summer 2023
  • High Performer: Small Business

Trend Vision One was recently enhanced with the addition of Companion, a new generative AI assistant designed to streamline processes and empower analysts to make better informed decisions on threat response and containment.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

Also from this source

Trend Named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility

Trend Micro Ranked #1 in Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Share for 5th Consecutive Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.