Customizable Wireless Service MobileX Now Selling Phones

Consumers Can Now Easily Upgrade or Switch to Some of the Most Popular Apple, Samsung and Motorola Devices with MobileX with 0% Financing

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced it is now selling a variety of iOS and Android devices, including popular models from Apple, Samsung and Motorola. Consumers now have a convenient option to upgrade or replace their smartphones while enjoying the unparalleled flexibility and cost-saving benefits MobileX provides.

"Our customers spoke and we listened. MobileX is now offering the top smartphones on the market fully unlocked to give our customers the ultimate freedom of choice they deserve. This gives subscribers the opportunity to choose and customize their mobile experience without compromising on affordability or network quality," stated Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MobileX. "One of the biggest barriers to joining MobileX for our customers was that carriers locked their phones. Now we are offering an easy way for them to upgrade or switch to some of the most popular smartphones coupled with our 'only pay for what you use' plans."

This latest offering signifies another leap forward for the MobileX service, making a variety of premium iOS and Android smartphones accessible to a wider range of customers. Consumers can now shop for new and certified refurbished devices from Apple, Samsung and Motorola all without a contract. All new devices are backed by a one-year manufacturer warranty, and all refurbished devices come with a 60-day warranty. Devices will ship with a MobileX SIM Kit.

Customers now have the option of bringing their own unlocked devices or purchasing unlocked phones from MobileX. Eligible customers can also seamlessly use Affirm at checkout and enjoy flexible payment options as low as 0% APR, with no hidden or late fees.

MobileX's unique app-based service utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need, dramatically reducing cost while ensuring clean connectivity. After a free learning period of up to 10 days, MobileX's AI-guided data forecaster tailors a customized plan to maximize savings.

MobileX Plan Options

Personalized Access: Customized plans start from $4.08 a month* Only pay for what you use - surplus data rolls over to the next month Optional talk and text add-ons available Optional unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada can be added for $4.50 a month*

Basic Unlimited 5: $14.88 a month plan* 5GB of high-speed data Unlimited talk and text Additional high-speed data can be added for $2.10 per GB* Optional unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada can be added for $4.50 a month*

Basic Unlimited 30: $24.88 a month plan* Unlimited data that includes 30GB of high-speed data Unlimited talk and text, including Mexico and Canada



How to Get MobileX

The MobileX app is available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores and can be activated with a physical SIM card or eSIM. It also can be found in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

*Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com .

